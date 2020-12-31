The best Christmas films on TV this festive season including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Don't miss Dunkirk on BBC1 on Boxing Day! Here's the best movies on this Christmas and when to catch them...
Check out our festive film guide - here's our pick of the best Christmas films on TV - and what channels and times they're on! And don't miss our Christmas TV Guide [for full listings check out our TV Guide]. Films already broadcast will be available on catch-up services in most cases.
What are the best movies on Saturday 19th December?
BBC1
Wreck-It Ralph, 2.55pm [2.25pm Wales]
BBC2
The Greatest Story Ever Told, 9am
Around the World in 80 Days [David Niven as Fogg], 1.05pm
Educating Rita, 10.40pm
The Eagle Has Landed, 6.10pm
ITV
Minions, 3.15pm
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Fiver Armies, 10.40pm
Channel 4
Forest Gump, 9.20pm
Channel 5
Scrooge: A Christmas Carl [Alastair Sim as Scrooge], 4.20pm
What are the best movies on Sunday 20th December?
BBC1
Maleficent, 2.45pm [2.15pm Wales/not Scotland]
The Death of Stalin, 9.30pm [Not NI]
The Big Stick, 12.10am [1.10am Scotland]
BBC2
Catch Me If You Can, 5.50pm
ITV
Shrek 2, 2.30pm
Channel 4
The Man Who Invented Christmas, 4.55pm
What are the best movies on Monday 21st December?
BBC1
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, 9.15am
The Muppets, 10.25am
Oz and the Great and Powerful, 1.45pm
Mission: Impossible, 10.45pm [11.45pm Wales/not NI]
BBC2
Doctor Zhivago, 1.10pm
Viva Las Vegas, 10.50am
The Revenant, 10.35pm [not NI]
Channel 4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 11.05pm
What are the best movies on Tuesday 22nd December?
BBC1
Muppets Most Wanted, 10am
Spider-Man: Homecoming, 7.55pm
Collateral, 10.40pm [11.10pm Wales]
BBC2
The Searchers, 2.15pm
ITV
Arthur Christmas, 11.35am
Channel 4
Office Christmas Party, 11.00pm
What are the best movies on Wednesday 23rd December?
BBC1
Nativity!, 10.15am
The NeverEnding Story, 1.45pm
Finding Dory, 3.40pm
BBC2
Jane Eyre, 10.20am
Casablanca, 2.15pm
Phantom Thread,10pm
ITV
Knocked Up, 10.45pm
Channel 5
Calendar Girls, 10pm
Channel 4
Daddy’s Home 2, 10pm
What are the best movies on Christmas Eve 2020?
BBC1
Kung Fu Panda, 9.00am
Kung Fu Panda 3, 10.45am
Moana, 12.35pm
Cars, 2.15pm
Paddington 2, 4.15pm
I Give It a Year, 12.45am
BBC2
Meet Me in St Louis, 1.25pm (12.55pm Wales)
Ghost Stories, BBC2, 12.15am
ITV
Casino Royale, 12.45am [spoof starring David Niven]
Channel 4
It’s a Wonderful Life, 2.35pm
Channel 5
Annie, 10.35am
Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers, 12.55pm
Ben-Hur, 3.05pm
Oliver!, 12.05pm
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 3.10pm
What are the best movies on Christmas Day 2020?
BBC1
Early Man, 1.15pm
Coco, 3.10pm
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, 1.15am
BBC2
Singin’ in the Rain, 11.35am
Some Like It Hot, 1.15pm
La La Land, 10.10pm
Channel 4
Garfield 2, 9.05am
The Italian Job, 3.30pm
Home Alone 2, 5.30pm
Four Weddings and a Funeral, 12.15am
ITV2
Spectre, 8.00pm
What are the best movies on Boxing Day 2020?
BBC1
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 8.55am
Penguins of Madagascar, 10.15am
Brave, 1.20pm
Grease, 5pm
Dunkirk, 9.05pm
BBC2
Kiss Me Kate, 10.40am
Calamity Jane, 1.10pm
Cinderella, BBC2, 2.50pm
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, 6.40pm
ITV
The Holiday, 10.45pm
Channel 4
Horton Hears a Who!, 12noon
Shrek the Third, 5pm
Hidden Figures, 6.40pm
Channel 5
The Karate Kid, 12noon
What are the best movies on Sunday 27th December?
BBC1
Shaun the Sheep Movie, 10.20am
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 11.40am
Monsters University, 1.55pm
The Sound of Music, 3.45pm
ITV
Despicable Me, 2.35pm
Jurassic World, 4.40pm
The Silence of the Lambs, 10.40pm
C4
Edward Scisshorhands, 2.10pm
Eddie the Eagle, 6.00pm
What are the best films on Monday 28th December?
BBC1
Inside Out, 1.20pm
The Jungle Book, 3.00pm
Minority Report, 10.30pm [11.00pm Wales, 11.15pm Scotland/not NI]
BBC2
Murder on the Orient Express, starring Albert Finney, 2.10pm [1.10pm Wales]
The Babadook, 12.45am
ITV
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 11.25am
C4
The Dam Busters, 1.35pm
Trainspotting, 11.00pm
Channel 5
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 8.00pm
What are the best films on Tuesday 29th December?
BBC1
The Croods, 10.30am
Zootropolis, 1.55pm
Frozen, 3.35pm
BBC2
Love & Friendship, 1.35pm
Emma, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, 3.05pm
ITV
Happy Feet, 11.05am
Wonder Woman, 7.30pm
C4
Mr & Mrs Smith, 12.00m’t
Channel 5
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 12.10pm
What are the best films on Wednesday 30th December?
BBC1
Trolls, 1.50pm
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 3.35pm
BBC2
1.05pm To Catch a Thief
2.50pm North by Northwest, 2.50pm
ITV
Happy Feet Two 11.30am
Channel 5
What Women Want, 11.00am
Ghost, 8pm
Dirty Dancing, 6.00pm
What are the best films on New Year's Eve?
BBC1
Monsters vs Aliens, 10.25am
Beauty and the Beast, 2.20pm
Made in Dagenham, 2.10am
BBC2
Rio Bravo, 1.15pm
ITV
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp, 11.00am
Skyfall, 9.00pm [not STV]
C4
Paddington, 5.15pm
Film 4
Withnail & I, 11.15pm
What are the best films on New Year’s Day 2021?
BBC1
Captain Underpants, 9am
The Boss Baby, 10.40am
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, 2pm
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 4.30pm
Guardians of the Galaxy, 10.55pm [11.25pm Northern Ireland]
BBC2
On the Town, 8.40am
Tea with Mussolini, 1.20pm
Mr Holmes, 6.20pm
ITV
Pitch Perfect, 10.45pm
C4
Spongebob Squarepants: Sponge Out of Water, 9am
Stardust, 3.05pm
The Greatest Showman, 5.30pm
5Star
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 9pm
What are the best films on Saturday January 2nd 2021?
BBC1
Internal Affairs, 12.10am (not Scotland)
BBC2
Into the Woods, 12.40pm Entebbe, 10.25pm
ITV Notting Hill, 10.20pm
C4
Cast Away, 8.30pm
American Assassin, 11.15pm
