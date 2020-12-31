The best Christmas films on TV this festive season including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Don't miss Dunkirk on BBC1 on Boxing Day! Here's the best movies on this Christmas and when to catch them...

Check out our festive film guide - here's our pick of the best Christmas films on TV - and what channels and times they're on! And don't miss our Christmas TV Guide [for full listings check out our TV Guide]. Films already broadcast will be available on catch-up services in most cases.

What are the best movies on Saturday 19th December?

BBC1

Wreck-It Ralph, 2.55pm [2.25pm Wales]

BBC2

The Greatest Story Ever Told, 9am

Around the World in 80 Days [David Niven as Fogg], 1.05pm

Educating Rita, 10.40pm

The Eagle Has Landed, 6.10pm

ITV

Minions, 3.15pm

Minions aren't just for Christmas... (credit: Universal Studios)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Fiver Armies, 10.40pm

Channel 4

Forest Gump, 9.20pm

Channel 5

Scrooge: A Christmas Carl [Alastair Sim as Scrooge], 4.20pm

What are the best movies on Sunday 20th December?

BBC1

Maleficent, 2.45pm [2.15pm Wales/not Scotland]

The Death of Stalin, 9.30pm [Not NI]

The Big Stick, 12.10am [1.10am Scotland]

BBC2

Catch Me If You Can, 5.50pm

ITV

Shrek 2, 2.30pm

Channel 4

The Man Who Invented Christmas, 4.55pm

What are the best movies on Monday 21st December?

BBC1

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, 9.15am

The Muppets, 10.25am

Oz and the Great and Powerful, 1.45pm

Mission: Impossible, 10.45pm [11.45pm Wales/not NI]

BBC2

Doctor Zhivago, 1.10pm

Viva Las Vegas, 10.50am

The Revenant, 10.35pm [not NI]

Channel 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 11.05pm

What are the best movies on Tuesday 22nd December?

BBC1

Muppets Most Wanted, 10am

Spider-Man: Homecoming, 7.55pm

Collateral, 10.40pm [11.10pm Wales]

BBC2

The Searchers, 2.15pm

ITV

Arthur Christmas, 11.35am

Channel 4

Office Christmas Party, 11.00pm

What are the best movies on Wednesday 23rd December?

BBC1

Nativity!, 10.15am

The NeverEnding Story, 1.45pm

Finding Dory, 3.40pm

Finding Dory is a gem of a film for all of the family to enjoy (Pixar)

BBC2

Jane Eyre, 10.20am

Casablanca, 2.15pm

Phantom Thread,10pm

ITV

Knocked Up, 10.45pm

Channel 5

Calendar Girls, 10pm

Channel 4

Daddy’s Home 2, 10pm

What are the best movies on Christmas Eve 2020?

BBC1

Kung Fu Panda, 9.00am

Kung Fu Panda 3, 10.45am

Moana, 12.35pm

Cracking film with wonderful songs (credit: Disney)

Cars, 2.15pm

Paddington 2, 4.15pm

I Give It a Year, 12.45am

BBC2

Meet Me in St Louis, 1.25pm (12.55pm Wales)

Ghost Stories, BBC2, 12.15am

ITV

Casino Royale, 12.45am [spoof starring David Niven]

Channel 4

It’s a Wonderful Life, 2.35pm

Channel 5

Annie, 10.35am

Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers, 12.55pm

Ben-Hur, 3.05pm

Oliver!, 12.05pm

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 3.10pm

What are the best movies on Christmas Day 2020?

BBC1

Early Man, 1.15pm

Coco, 3.10pm

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, 1.15am

BBC2

Singin’ in the Rain, 11.35am

One of the all time great movies (credit: MGM)

Some Like It Hot, 1.15pm

La La Land, 10.10pm

Channel 4

Garfield 2, 9.05am

The Italian Job, 3.30pm

Home Alone 2, 5.30pm

Four Weddings and a Funeral, 12.15am

ITV2

Spectre, 8.00pm

What are the best movies on Boxing Day 2020?

BBC1

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 8.55am

Penguins of Madagascar, 10.15am

Brave, 1.20pm

Grease, 5pm

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the movie classic (credit: Paramount)

Dunkirk, 9.05pm

BBC2

Kiss Me Kate, 10.40am

Calamity Jane, 1.10pm

Cinderella, BBC2, 2.50pm

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, 6.40pm

ITV

The Holiday, 10.45pm

Channel 4

Horton Hears a Who!, 12noon

Shrek the Third, 5pm

Hidden Figures, 6.40pm

Channel 5

The Karate Kid, 12noon

What are the best movies on Sunday 27th December?

BBC1

Shaun the Sheep Movie, 10.20am

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 11.40am

Monsters University, 1.55pm

The Sound of Music, 3.45pm

ITV

Despicable Me, 2.35pm

Jurassic World, 4.40pm

The Silence of the Lambs, 10.40pm

C4

Edward Scisshorhands, 2.10pm

Eddie the Eagle, 6.00pm

What are the best films on Monday 28th December?

BBC1

Inside Out, 1.20pm

The Jungle Book, 3.00pm

Minority Report, 10.30pm [11.00pm Wales, 11.15pm Scotland/not NI]

BBC2

Murder on the Orient Express, starring Albert Finney, 2.10pm [1.10pm Wales]

The Babadook, 12.45am

ITV

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 11.25am

C4

The Dam Busters, 1.35pm

Trainspotting, 11.00pm

Channel 5

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 8.00pm

What are the best films on Tuesday 29th December?

BBC1

The Croods, 10.30am

Zootropolis, 1.55pm

Frozen, 3.35pm

BBC2

Love & Friendship, 1.35pm

Emma, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, 3.05pm

ITV

Happy Feet, 11.05am

Wonder Woman, 7.30pm

C4

Mr & Mrs Smith, 12.00m’t

Channel 5

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 12.10pm

What are the best films on Wednesday 30th December?

BBC1

Trolls, 1.50pm

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 3.35pm

BBC2

1.05pm To Catch a Thief

2.50pm North by Northwest, 2.50pm

ITV

Happy Feet Two 11.30am

Channel 5

What Women Want, 11.00am

Ghost, 8pm

Dirty Dancing, 6.00pm

What are the best films on New Year's Eve?

BBC1

Monsters vs Aliens, 10.25am

Beauty and the Beast, 2.20pm

Made in Dagenham, 2.10am

BBC2

Rio Bravo, 1.15pm

ITV

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp, 11.00am

Skyfall, 9.00pm [not STV]

C4

Paddington, 5.15pm

Film 4

Withnail & I, 11.15pm

What are the best films on New Year’s Day 2021?

BBC1

Captain Underpants, 9am

The Boss Baby, 10.40am

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, 2pm

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 4.30pm

Guardians of the Galaxy, 10.55pm [11.25pm Northern Ireland]

BBC2

On the Town, 8.40am

Tea with Mussolini, 1.20pm

Mr Holmes, 6.20pm

ITV

Pitch Perfect, 10.45pm

C4

Spongebob Squarepants: Sponge Out of Water, 9am

Stardust, 3.05pm

The Greatest Showman, 5.30pm

5Star

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 9pm

What are the best films on Saturday January 2nd 2021?

BBC1

Internal Affairs, 12.10am (not Scotland)

BBC2

Into the Woods, 12.40pm Entebbe, 10.25pm

ITV Notting Hill, 10.20pm

C4

Cast Away, 8.30pm

American Assassin, 11.15pm

For full listings check our TV Guide. For all the latest Christmas news go to our Christmas TV section.