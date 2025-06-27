Stuffed: cast, plot, first look and everything we know about the Christmas comedy

Stuffed is a festive BBC1 comedy starring Guz Khan with plenty of Lapland action (see first look above).

Stuffed is a festive comedy adventure on BBC One with comedian Guz Khan heading to Lapland. He plays Arslan Farooqi, who takes his multi-faith family to the home of Santa when he unexpectedly receives an £8,000 bonus from work. But when he discovers the money was paid to him by accident and he must return it immediately, he is left praying for a Christmas miracle that will save his job and the family’s livelihood.

This one-off Christmas comedy also stars Sue Johnston, Morgana Robinson and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

“I remember telling my kids that when I was their age at Christmas, my neighbour would give me a card and tape three quid on the inside. They asked me if I’d do the same for them…I said absolutely not, you’ve got a PS5 and we celebrate Eid, do one lads… RIP Mrs Sadler,” says Guz Khan. “Merry Christmas. PS. Stuffed is alright ‘n’ all, watch it if you got time. Safe.”

Here’s everything we know about Stuffed…

Stuffed is an hour-long comedy coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer over Christmas 2025. When a definite date is confirmed, we’ll update you here.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but we expect one to be released towards the end of 2025 before Christmas, either in November or December. We’ll add the trailer to this page when it arrives.

Stuffed plot

Stuffed follows Arslan Farooqi (Guz Khan) who decides to take his family to Lapland after receiving an unexpected £8,000 bonus from work. He, his wife Hannah (Morgana Robinson), two daughters and his brother-in-law are all set for snowy adventures but then he learns that his bonus was a mistake and he must repay the cash.

Chaos ensues and disaster follows the family at every time. Together with a new holiday friend, played by Sue Johnston, they must find a way to save Christmas and get out of their predicament.

Will a Christmas miracle save the day?

Stuffed cast — Guz Khan as Arslan Farooqi

The main star of Stuffed is Guz Khan who plays Muslim dad Arslan Farooqi. Stand-up star Guz is no stranger to festive movies as he was the voice of reindeer Dasher in the 2024 film That Christmas. The comedian has also starred in hit BBC comedy Man Like Mobeen, How to Date Billy Walsh, Digman!, Borderline, Zapped and the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Guz Khan performing stand up. (Image credit: BBC/Phil McIntyre Television/Philip Gatward)

Who else is starring?

The Royle Family’s Sue Johnston plays Lily, the family’s holiday friend. Comedian and actress Morgana Robinson is Arslan’s wife Hannah while SAS Rogue Heroes star Theo Barklem-Biggs is his brother-in-law, Jamie.

Sue Johnson plays holiday friend Lily. (Image credit: Getty)

Behind the scenes and more on Stuffed

Stuffed is a co-production by Baby Cow, one of BBC Studios' owned production labels, and Dice Roll for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The one-off comedy was commissioned by BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie. Written, created and executive produced by Andy Milligan, the executive producers for Baby Cow productions are Sarah Monteith, Rupert Majendie. The executive producers for Dice Roll are Gill Isles and Guz Khan. The producer is Mollie Freedman Berthoud and the director is Dave Lambert. Stuffed will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, says: “We jumped at the chance to bring Stuffed to the BBC — from the moment Andy shared this Christmas caper, we knew it was something special. With Guz Khan’s warm humour at its heart it’s an hour-long treat bursting with warmth and laughter.”

Andy Milligan, writer and creator says: "The starting point for Stuffed was ‘One man is on a mission to save a Christmas he doesn’t believe in’ - and who better to be that man than Guz Khan, who apparently, has to be in everything I ever write. Our ambition was to make a show that had the spirit of classic caper movies like National Lampoon’s Vacation, but with a modern, multi-faith family at the heart of it.”

Gill Isles, Dice Roll Productions executive producer says: "Dice Roll couldn’t be more delighted to team up with Baby Cow to bring Stuffed to the BBC at Christmas, and working with the brilliant Andy Milligan is always an absolute joy!”