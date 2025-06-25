The Scarecrows’ Wedding: cast, plot and everything we know

A festive adaptation from the UK’s number one picture book creators, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, has become a Christmas tradition, and this year we will see The Scarecrows' Wedding arrive on BBC One with an all-star voice cast.

The story is about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember. The official BBC synopsis says it is a tale 'full of heart, humour and adventure, and about loyalty, love and learning that the most important thing isn’t a grand gesture – it’s simply being together.'

After the success of animations such as last year's Tiddler, plus previous adaptations such as Tabby McTat, The Smeds and the Smoos, Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Superworm, Stick Man, The Snail and the Whale and Room on the Broom, this marks the 13th animated special of Julia and Axel's work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

Speaking of her book coming to the TV, author Julia Donaldson says: "The Scarecrows’ Wedding is my favourite of all the books I've created with Axel Scheffler, so I'm extra specially pleased that it is to be this year's animated adaptation from Magic Light Pictures.

"It's a love story set on a farm by the sea, and the story contains a lot of comedy and a Hollywood-style villain. (I thought of David Niven when I created that character.) The cast has brought such warmth and playfulness to the characters of Betty and Harry and the various animals, and Reginald Rake played by Rob Brydon is a real cad!"

Here's everything we know about The Scarecrows' Wedding...

While we are still waiting for a release date for The Scarecrows' Wedding, these adaptations usually air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

You can also catch up on past festive animations by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffer on BBC iPlayer.

Last year we saw Tiddler brought to life by Magic Light Pictures. (Image credit: BBC)

The Scarecrows' Wedding cast

The half-hour animated special features an all-star voice cast with returning favourite Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip) voicing Reginald Rake, Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters, Wild Rose) as Betty O’Barley, Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Alice and Jack) as Harry O’Hay, all led by Sophie Okonedo (Slow Horses, Hotel Rwanda) as the Narrator.

The Scarecrows' Wedding plot

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "The Scarecrows' Wedding is an enchanting story about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember.

"When Harry insists on leaving the farm to collect one last thing for their big day, a smooth-talking scarecrow named Reginald Rake swoops in with plans of his own.

"Chaos follows, and soon Betty’s in danger and everything’s at risk. Can Harry get back in time and save the day?"

Behind the scenes and more on The Scarecrows' Wedding

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is adapted from the hugely successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The film is the 13th animated special of their work to be produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

Last year’s animation, Tiddler, saw an audience of 7.3 million and the highest audience share on Christmas Day for a Magic Light Pictures film since The Gruffalo in 2009.

The Scarecrows’ Wedding is directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures. The film was acquired by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer and Nawfal Faizullah, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor.

Speaking of The Scarecrows' Wedding coming to the BBC, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “We’re incredibly proud of our enduring partnership with Julia, Axel and Magic Light Pictures, and can’t wait to bring the Scarecrows’ big day to millions of viewers across the UK this Christmas. Much like the wedding itself, this charming, funny and exquisitely animated adventure has all the perfect ingredients.”