Tiddler: cast, plot and everything we know about this year's BBC Christmas animation

A festive adaptation from the UK’s number one picture book creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler has become a Christmas tradition, and this year we will see Tiddler arrive on BBC One — a story that follows a little fish with a big imagination.

After the success of animations such as last year's Tabby McTat, plus previous adaptations such as The Smeds and the Smoos, Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Superworm, Stick Man, The Snail and the Whale and Room on the Broom, this marks the 12th animated special of Julia and Axel's work produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC.

The show will be voiced by an all-star cast led by Hannah Waddingham as the narrator and Rob Brydon will be back voicing multiple roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.

Speaking of having another of her books adapted for the BBC, author Julia Donaldson says: "Tiddler is all about storytelling and big imaginations - things that are really important to me as a writer. The film captures the heart of the story and brings it to life with a fantastic cast, I'm particularly impressed by the young child actors who take the lead in this adaptation."

Tiddler is set to be a Christmas TV highlight, so here's everything you need to know about BBC One animation...

While we are yet to get an official release date from the BBC, we know that Tiddler will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

Traditionally the Julia and Axel animation is shown on Christmas Day and it is likely that Tiddler will be the same.

Tiddler voice cast

The half-hour animated special will be voiced by a stellar cast led by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones) as the narrator, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Saltburn) as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams (Ruby Speaking, Alma’s Not Normal) as Plaice and other characters, plus Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip) - returning for his twelfth Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation - in the multiple voice roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy.

Tiddler will also feature the voices of child actors Reuben Kirby in the title role, and Theo Fraser as Johnny Dory.

Speaking of narrating the show, Hannah Waddingham says: "Voicing the narrator for this Christmas special from Magic Light Pictures has been a real joy to record. Tiddler is the tale of the storyteller in all of us, and helps children understand what it's like to be a small fish in a very big pond (and we’ve all felt THAT in life!).

"I have loved reading the books by Julia and Axel to my daughter over the years and it’s so lovely to get to bring one of them to screen in this beautiful animation."

Hannah Waddingham will narrate Tiddler on BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiddler plot

Every day Tiddler tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school. His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid! His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realises they may help him find a way home.

The film is an underwater adventure about the power of imagination and finding confidence in yourself – and how to be content as a little fish in a big ocean.

Is there a trailer for Tiddler?

No, sadly it is a bit early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

You can watch all the previous Julia and Axel adaptations on BBC iPlayer now though if you want to get a taste for what's in store.