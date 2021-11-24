'Superworm': release date, voice cast, plot, and everything we know

Superworm is a new half-hour animated film based on the book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

It’s become something of a Christmas TV tradition for the BBC to adapt a work by Julia Donaldson for the festive season — previously there have been versions of The Gruffalo, The Snail and the Whale, and Zog to name a few.

Now Superworm is getting the same treatment. Olivia Colman, who acts as the narrator, says: “I was excited to play the narrator because I love all the Julia Donaldson books. I’ve read them to my children over the years and I love watching them at Christmas time when they’re on the telly. So I was thrilled that [Magic Light] asked me.

"The films are just lovely and they come out at the time of year when you can all be cosy and at home and watching something together.”

Here's everything we know...

Superworm is likely to be screened on Christmas Day on BBC1. This is yet to be officially confirmed, but previous Julia Donaldson adaptations have been screened then. See our Christmas TV guide for all the festive highlights.

What’s the plot?

Yikes! Superworm is in trouble!! (Image credit: BBC/Magic Light Pictures)

"Superworm is super-long. Superworm is super-strong. Watch him wiggle! See him squirm! Hip, hip, hooray for SUPERWORM!"

Yep, Superworm is starting to get a big too big for his boots (if he had any!). He’s been friends with Butterfly since he was small and she was a caterpillar. But Superworm has been boasting a bit too much and now the evil Wizard Lizard has heard about his powers. He decides to send his henchman, the Crow, to kidnap Superworm! Wizard Lizard wants to use Superworm to find buried treasure, will his dastardly plan work?

'Superworm' voice cast

Joining Olivia Colman as the narrator is ex Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Superworm. Rob Brydon is Crow, while Kobna Holdbrook-Smith is Wizard Lizard. Plus Patricia Alison is Butterfly and Cariad Lloyd takes on multiple voices.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!