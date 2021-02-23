Best CBBC shows on iPlayer — all the must-see TV for kids

My Mum Tracy Beaker is just one of the best CBBC shows available on iPlayer.

iPlayer currently has all the best CBBC shows streaming for your kids to enjoy whenever and wherever they like.

CBBC has been bringing children in the UK all the best drama, factual programmes and comedy since it launched back in 2002. Since then the BBC channel has been keeping kids between the ages of 7 and 12 entertained, informed and educated.

With classic BBC shows like Newsround keeping kids around the country up to date with the latest current affairs, and the longest-running children's TV show in the world, Blue Peter, it's no surprise that CBBC is the go-to channel for the younger generation.

Here is our guide for all the best CBBC shows that are currently streaming on iPlayer.

What are the best CBBC shows available to watch online on iPlayer right now?

My Mum Tracy Beaker

My Mum Tracy Beaker is adapted from Dame Jacqueline Wilson's book and follows a grown-up Tracy Beaker and her 11 year-old daughter, Jess. The three-part drama sees Dani Harmer reprising her role as Tracy from the original series The Story of Tracy Beaker, which first aired in 2002. Tracy is now in her 30s and has a great relationship with Jess... however things are turned upside down when Tracy meets a rich ex-footballer boyfriend, Sean. Can Jess help save her mum from heartache? The Story of Tracy Beaker and Tracy Beaker Returns are also available to watch on iPlayer.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Average episode length: 27 minutes

The Dumping Ground

This spin off from The Story of Tracy Beaker is set in a children's home Ashdene Ridge — dubbed by the residents as the "dumping ground". The the children who live there find themselves caught up in fun-filled adventures as they navigate their way through growing up in foster care, knowing that if they stick together they can get past anything that life throws at them.

Number of seasons: 8

Episodes: 164 in total

Average episode length: 28 minutes

Horrible Histories

This hilarious comedy sketch show, based on the hugely successful books by Terry Deary, gives kids an insight to the sort of history that they don't teach you at school. Horrible Histories teaches children hilarious and gruesome facts about every era from the Stone Age to post-World War II through brilliantly catchy songs and funny raps. Taking inspiration from Monty Python films and Blackadder, each episode covers several different time periods and often parody current celebrities with unforgettable results.

Number of seasons: 8

Episodes: 122

Average episode length: 28 minutes

The Next Step

The Next Step is a reality-style Canadian teen drama that follows the members of a hugely talented dance troupe as they train and compete in various championships. Follow the team as relationships and loyalties are put to the test as they fight to be the best. Can they all work together to beat their fierce rivals in the world of competitive dancing?

Number of seasons: 7

Episodes: 206

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Heirs of the Night

This fantasy drama is set in 1889 and follows the story of five remaining vampire clans in Europe. The show focuses on children with special powers who all attend a vampire school, with a 14-year-old girl called Alisa caught in the centre of the drama as it is discovered she has the power to choose between eternal life as a vampire or for all vampires to become humans.

Number of seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

Average episode length: 25 minutes

Deadly 60

This brilliant nature documentary for kids sees British zoologist Steve Backshall travelling around the world to find the 60 most deadly animals on the planet for each series. During his adventures Steve has encountered everything from angry hippos to great white sharks, and visited places from Australia and Arizona to Brazil and the Bahamas. Watch as he battles the elements and risks everything to find the most fascinating creatures the world has to offer.

Number of seasons: 4

Episodes: 87

Average episode length: 28 minutes

