Here’s our handy guide to the best shows for 7 year olds to enjoy right now, including everything from snotty science to amazing animations and lots of clever, kind, and funny shows along the way.

With so many brilliant TV shows out there for children, it’s hard to know where to start and what shows will keep them entertained and maybe, dare we say it, teach them a thing or two as well? So here's our pick...

Here's the best shows for 7 year olds

Dragons: Rescue Riders

Dak riding his dragon Winger. (Image credit: Netflix)

Twins Dak and Leyla are the heroes of this fun animation based on the hugely successful How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Rescued by a mother dragon from a shipwreck, the twins were raised by dragons and now fly around with their gang of four friendly beasts — Summer, Winger, Cutter and Burple — rescuing other dragons and sometimes the odd person too.

In the first episode, they help Duggard, the chief of Viking village Huttsgalor, where they decide to stay and lend a hand.

Why Watch: The dragons are really cute and the series is positive and fun, with a strong message about helping and caring for each other, no matter what your differences.

Our 7 year old says: "It teaches you to never give up and be strong."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

Average episode length: 24mins

Turner & Hooch

Show me the sausages, or bad guys! (Image credit: Disney+)

A new series based on the original 1989 film starring Tom Hanks. Paying homage to the original movie, Hanks’ character may have passed away but his son has followed in his law-enforcing footsteps to become a US Marshall and is also called Scott (now played by Josh Peck). From beyond the grave Scott Sr. gifts his son a huge dog to help him with his work.

This Hooch is just as slobbery as the original and initially doesn’t impress anyone with his investigating skills, except for dog trainer Erica (Vanessa Lengies) who takes a shine to both Hooch and his owner Scott.

Why Watch: One word – Hooch! A Dogue de Bordeaux breed he’s completely adorable – and the humans do a pretty good job of making this fun for all the family with plenty of action and intrigue.

Our 7 year old says: "It’s a funny detective show and Hooch is the funniest character and slobbers everywhere."

Where to watch: Disney+

Number of Seasons: 1

Episodes: 12

Average episode length: 45 mins

The InBESTigators

An Australian show about four clever and kind-hearted kids who solve crimes around their school and local area.

Ava, Maudie, Ezra and Kyle are the fantastic four and the cases they investigate include everything from lost notebooks to discovering who is cheating in a school quiz, missing packages and sad little sisters.

Why watch: The series is all about putting intelligent and kind kids at the heart of the action. Each of them is very different and each brings their own unique skills set to the group. But they always look out for each other and act with kindness and integrity. But don’t tell the kids that!

Our 7 year old says: "It shows you that children can be smarter than adults."’

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Average episode length: 30 mins

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Nothing stands in She-Ra's way as she fights for justice. (Image credit: Netflix)

Grown ups of a certain age will remember the 1980s classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as one of the best shows on telly (but we really didn’t have much compared to kids nowadays!) this updated and thoroughly modern spin off puts the female character She-Ra at the centre of the action.

When we first meet her she’s a cadet called Adora, training to fight for control of the planet Etheria. But after going exploring with her best friend Catra one night, she discovers a sword that transforms her into She-Ra and gives her superhuman powers.

Why Watch: It’s great fun, full of witty characters, fast and action packed, plus there’s a broad range of characters so something for everyone to relate and connect to.

Our 7 year old says: "Sometimes being right goes against everything that you've been taught."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 5

Episodes: 52

Average episode length: 24 mins

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The enduring partnership of Pikachu and his trainer Ash. (Image credit: Netflix)

The enduring love kids feel for the little yellow creature called Pikachu continues with this new series (the 24th) from the iconic franchise.

In the first episode Ash is desperate to go to Professor Oak’s new Pokemon Camp, but he sleeps in and misses learning about the Pokemon that live in the forest. We also meet new character Goh who knows a lot about Pokemon already and is very keen to show off how much he knows.

Why Watch: The passion for Pokemon doesn’t diminish, the funny little creatures have been delighting kids since 1996 and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Our 7 year old says: "It shows you can make friends with anyone and anything."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 1

Episodes: 48

Average episode length: 22 mins

Oh Yuck!

Parents beware this is disgusting and your kids will love it. If it stinks, oozes or explodes, the eccentric Dr. Yuck (Kayne Tremills) will be investigating it in his lab. It’s not subtle but it’s a great way to get kids learning about science as long as you don’t mind a lot of fart jokes and snot everywhere (the first episode is even called Snot now, Snot ever!)

There’s a giant talking nose (with a lot of snot), the toilet talks, of course, as well as animation segments, puppets and plenty of energy and passion from Dr Yuck about science and learning.

Why watch: Learning disguised as a show that your parents will hate – genius!

Our 7 year old says: "Funny and educational."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

Average episode length: 22 mins

Carmen Sandiego

She's clever, smart and has a big heart too. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wearing a striking scarlet coat and fedora hat, Carmen Sandiego is a glamorous and clever master thief. Always one step ahead of the law, Carmen is helped by her technical genius friend Player and best friends Zack and Ivy.

The first episode reveals why Carmen became a thief. Found abandoned as a baby she ended up at V.I.L.E, a training academy for thieves, where she was known as Black Sheep. She learnt her trade from the best but then discovers that the academy is not all it seems.

Why Watch: A sophisticated and stylish animation, with an intriguing central character that will keep kids coming back for more.

Our 7 year old says: "It’s like Robin Hood because she steals from the bad guys and then puts it back in its rightful place."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 4

Episodes: 32

Average episode length: 24 mins

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Hold my calls! I've a bottle to drink. (Image credit: Netflix)

Following on from the 2017 film The Boss Baby, this animation sees the Boss Baby and his brother Tim continue their work for Baby Corp – a factory that makes babies and ensures the world loves babies more than anything else, even puppies and kittens.

It’s completely bonkers, but tremendous fun, where babies and kids know a lot more than adults and run the world of Baby Corp without the grown ups being any the wiser.

Why Watch: It’s a baby in a suit with a sharp, sophisticated sense of humour – it’s genuinely funny. Also, it’s full of crazy baby characters including Jimbo 'the muscle', Staci 'the wild card' and the triplets, who bring their own kind of crazy chaos times three.

Our 7 year old says: "Babies can rule, be afraid."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 4

Episodes: 49

Average episode length: 24 mins

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The imaginative animation starring Kipo and her friends. (Image credit: Netflix)

After being washed from the safety of her burrow, young girl Kipo emerges on the surface of a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by giant mutant animals – of course!

Her quest is to find her way home, but this imaginative series is full of surprises and obstacles. Inquisitive about her new world she has a lot to learn about who and what to trust.

Why Watch: Kipo is a strong and determined central character and the animals and other humans she meets along the way will delight and entertain.

Our 7 year old says: "The girl can turn into a giant pink jaguar, it’s so cool."

Where to watch: Netflix

Number of Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Average episode length: 24 mins

Horrible Histories

Just another day at the office for actors Martha Howe-Douglas, Ben Willbond and Matthew Baynton. (Image credit: BBC)

Based on the books by Terry Deary, this epic series is brilliant for teaching kids about history in a fun and entertaining way.

Focusing on all the yucky stuff about days gone by, plus plenty of catchy songs, the series brings history alive for any young mind, especially if you like your history served with a large slice of gore, muck and laughter.

Why Watch: The creative team and many of the main actors are from the world of comedy, including Matthew Baynton (Ghosts) and Sarah Hadland (Miranda). It's clever and daft and a great introduction into a subject that many parents may remember as sometimes being a little bit dull.

Our 7 year old says: "A funny history program that only gives you the horrible parts."

Where to watch: Hulu Plus in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Number of Seasons: 9

Episodes: 121

Average episode length: 30 mins