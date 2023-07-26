The Famous Five: first look, cast, plot and everything we know

The Famous Five follows four youngsters and their dog companion!

The Famous Five is heading to the BBC, with the new series based on the beloved Enid Blyton classic stories.

This adaptation is created by Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn, who is known for his work on movies such as Drive and Only God Forgives, so this series is a little diferent to his previous work!

Speaking about making it, Refn said: "All my life I've fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."

The series is currently in the works and filming is taking place in the South West of the UK, so hopefully, we won't have to wait long before it hits our screens.

Here's everything we know about The Famous Five so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date for The Famous Five yet. Watch this space.

The Famous Five plot

Enid Blyton is the author of The Famous Five series. (Image credit: George Konig/Getty Images)

The plot for BBC's The Famous Five reads: "The series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes."

It is based on Enid Blyton's stories, which spanned 21 books in total, so there's plenty of source material to draw from!

The Famous Five cast

The cast of The Famous Five sees Don't Breathe 2's Diaana Babnicova as George, The Northman's Elliott Rose as Julian, The Midwich Cuckoos' Kit Rakusen as Dick, and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne.

Of course, it's no Famous Five without the iconic sidekick Timmy the Dog. He's played by a Bearded Collie Cross named Kip, who is sure to steal the show when the series lands on our screens!

Of the casting, director Tim Kirkby and Executive Producer added: “Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip (playing Timmy), they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way. Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James and Diana we can’t wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic, family adventures to the screen."

Jack Gleeson joins The Famous Five cast. (Image credit: BBC)

But that's not all, as a supporting cast has also been announced for the project including Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson, who is known for his portrayal of the evil Joffrey Baratheon in the hit HBO series.

He's playing the role of Wentworth and is joined by Moon Knight's Ann Akinjirin as Fanny, Ted Lasso's James Lance as Quentin, and Father Brown's Diana Quick as Mrs Wentworth.

Is there a trailer?

It's far too early for any teasers or trailer just yet.