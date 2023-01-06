Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Father Brown season 10 sees the charming priest back solving baffling murder mysteries.
Father Brown season 10 is finally here as Mark Williams returns as the crime-solving priest.
Based on the character made famous from GK Chesterton's short stories, the 10th series once again sees Father Brown solving a string of devilishly difficult murders.
Speaking about the success of the show, Harry Potter legend Mark previously said: "I think it is about storytelling. You are being told a story every episode — and that’s what people love. It's like reading a comfortable novel. There isn't a lot of urban anger, or zombies, or dragons. The series are an antidote to what most boxsets are about nowadays."
When asked why he loves playing the character, he replied: "He is very interested. He does not judge people — he is interested in everything, and that makes him interesting. He is not interested in hypocrisy, or complicity, and not interested in people who are locked into their own worlds, as he finds that abhorrent.
"It is good that he can change delight to anger. He is an open person. The thing I most like about the process is the guests, the actors. You get new people every week and I love watching what they do with the script. Remember it better than me mostly."
Here's everything we know about the new series...
Father Brown season 10 release date
Father Brown season 10 begins on Friday, January 6 at 1.45 pm on BBC One. It then continues weekly on Fridays, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer. It will be on BritBox in the US.
What are the plots?
The opening story, titled "The Winds of Change", sees Father Brown discover that a murderer is using Kembleford's new model village to plan their attacks. While the second story, "The Company of Men", sees Lady Felicia making an impromptu visit while Father Brown helps out a friend at an exclusive gentleman's club.
Episode three, titled "The Gardeners of Eden", sees a celebrity florist bring glamour and murder to Kembleford.
Father Brown season 10 cast
Mark Williams is back as Father Brown with John Brown as Sergeant Goodfellow. Tom Chambers plays Chief Inspector Sullivan, with fan favorite Nancy Carroll returning as Lady Felicia Montague. Claudie Blakley is Mrs Devine. Among the guest stars is Elaine Paige who plays Octavia Eden in episode three.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly not yet.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.