Father Brown season 11: cast, plot and everything we know

Father Brown season 11 sees the crime-fighting priest, wonderfully played by Mark Willaims, return for a fresh batch of cases.

Father Brown is a huge hit on BBC One daytime — we reckon it should be on primetime! — and we have cast details, including some great guest stars such as Doctor Who legend Sylvester McCoy. Fan favourite Flambeau (John Light) is back.

Mark Williams says: "It’s an honour to be returning to Father Brown for an eleventh series of warmth, drama and humour, as well as sleuthing with my partners in crime solving. It's also always a treat to film in the beautiful Cotswolds."

If you've never seen Father Brown and are a fan of shows like Death in Paradise, then we'd highly recommend it.

Here's everything we know about the series based on the character made famous from GK Chesterton's short stories...

Father Brown season 11 will begin on BBC One in early 2024, most likely in January. An exact release date is still to be announced. We don't have a US release date. Father Brown season 10 is currently available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer (see our best BBC dramas guide for more shows to enjoy).

What’s the plot?

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Stuart Wood)

The year is now 1955 and Chief Inspector Sullivan and Mrs Devine seem to be getting rather close, much to the interest of Father Brown and Brenda!

As ever Father Brown is tasked with solving a string of highly puzzling cases including a food fayre to die for and a real-life crime at a crime writing festival. There's also a village rivalry that turns deadly while Father Brown and Sister Boniface become embroiled in a murder at an arts and crafts fair.

Plus Brenda faces ghosts from her past when her old friend Dr McClurgy (Sylvester McCoy), makes contact. Flambeau, Father Brown’s frenemy, also makes a return, bringing trouble as ever. He arrives with his estranged father, Gabriel, and Father Brown finds himself on a dangerous mission...

Father Brown cast

Harry Potter legend Mark Williams is back as Father Brown. Lorna Watson is also back as Sister Boniface. Also returning are John Light as Flambeau, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda, and Tom Chambers as Sullivan. Ex-Time Lord Sylvester McCoy is among the guest stars.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.