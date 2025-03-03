Call the Midwife season 15: cast, latest news and everything we know

Call the Midwife season 15 has officially been confirmed by the BBC and with Call the Midwife season 14 now over, fans of the show are desperate to know what will happen to our Nonnatus House favorites next.

The news that we would be getting seasons 14 and 15 was announced back in 2023 and series creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: "I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years. Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most."

WARNING - spoilers below for anyone who hasn't seen the Call the Midwife season 14 ending yet!

The most recent season came to a heartwarming ending when Nancy and Roger finally tied the knot - just days after welcoming a surprise baby daughter into their family. There was also love in the air for Cyril and Rosalind who shared a much-anticipated first kiss in the season's final episode.

We also watched Sister Catherine officially join the Order after taking her vows and all seems well in the world of Nonnatus House... for now. With local councils withdrawing their funding to the Order at every turn, the future of Nonnatus House is under threat. Will we see more trouble heading for Poplar in season 15?

Here is everything you need to know about Call the Midwife season 15...

Our Nonnatus House favourites will soon be back. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

It is too early for an official release date to be announced, but traditionally a new season of Call the Midwife begins with Christmas specials, so it is thought that we can expect the same later this year. Episodes from the main season are likely to air from January 2026.

In the UK Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and all past seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. In the US each new season airs on PBS in March.

As soon as we have an official release date we will add it to this guide.

Call the Midwife season 15 plot

While we are yet to find out exact plot details for season 15, it is likely that the series will be heading further into the 1970s and, of course, there will be more baby dramas as the show undoubtedly tackles taboo subjects and marks momentous historical moments.

There is hope there could be more happiness on the way for Rosalind and Cyril as their romance goes from strength to strength, Trixie is likely to continue juggling her life on both sides of the Atlantic as she follows her calling as a midwife in Poplar as well as work on her marriage to Matthew, who is living in New York.

As soon as we get any more plot details we will update this guide.

Call the Midwife season 15 cast

Rosalind and Cyril are thought to be returning for season 15. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Helen George should be back as Trixie Franklin as the character continues to split her time between Poplar and New York, where her husband, Matthew Aylward lives now.

Jenny Agutter is thought to be returning as Sister Julienne with Linda Bassett back as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan and Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford.

Joyce and Sister Julienne are thought to be returning. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Molly Vevers joined the cast in episode 4 of season 14 as Sister Catherine, and now she is a fully fledged member of the Order after taking her vows, she should also be returning for the new season.

Megan Cusack is leaving the show as Nancy. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

One cast member whose future is uncertain is Megan Cusack after she announced ahead of the season 14 finale that she would be bowing out of the show as Nancy Corrigan after 4 years in the role.

This is likely to mean that Francesca Fullilove could be departing as Nancy's daughter, Colette Corrigan and newcomer Conor O'Donnell might also be leaving as Roger Nobel, Nancy's new husband.

"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," Megan told Radio Times. "I've learned so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith. "It's bittersweet, really, but I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me."

It is yet to be revealed exactly how Nancy's exit will play out. In the season finale she got married and had a second baby, so with her new job taking her away from Poplar, it is thought she might just continue her new life off-screen. There is always hope for a surprise return in the future, though, so watch this space!

The Turner family should be back for season 15. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Stephen McGann is likely to return as Doctor Turner along with Laura Main as his wife Shelagh Turner and Max Macmillan as their son Timothy Turner. Alice Brown is also thought to be returning as Angela Turner, April Rae Hoang as May Turner and Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner.

Cliff Parisi will also likely return as Fred Buckle, along with Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson.

Zephryn Taitte is also thought to be returning as Cyril Robinson as his fledgling romance with Rosalind gets underway. There is no news on whether his former wife Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliott, will return after her exit in Call the Midwife season 12, but with their divorce now underway it is looking unlikely.

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife season 15?

Not yet, sadly. It is a little too early for a trailer as filming is yet to begin, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.

What happened at the end of Call the Midwife season 14?

Nancy and Roger tied the knot in the season 14 finale. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

The season finale for Call the Midwife season 14 saw wedding bells ringing in Poplar as Nancy and Roger's big day arrived, but there was an extra special surprise when Nancy arrived back in Poplar and revealed she was seven months pregnant! Despite wanting to hide her pregnancy until after she was married, the baby had other ideas and Nancy soon found herself giving birth to a baby daughter in the back of an ambulance with Nurse Crane on hand to help.

Elsewhere, Cyril and Rosalind also got their happy ever after when they shared their first kiss, and Sister Catherine said her vows to God and she was officially welcomed into the Order.

Sister Catherine should also be returning for the new series. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Behind the scenes and more on Call the Midwife season 15

Filming for the new series usually begins in April, as soon as we get more information we will add it to this guide.

Call the Midwife is made by Neal Street Productions for the BBC, and is created, written and executive produced by Heidi Thomas, executive produced by Pippa Harris, for Neal Street Productions, and Ann Tricklebank who also serves as producer.

Gaynor Holmes is the executive producer for the BBC. BBC Studios distribute Call the Midwife globally and have sold the series to over 240 territories worldwide and counting.