Trixie Franklin — our guide to the 'Call the Midwife' character

Trixie Franklin is one of Call the Midwife's much loved characters, and has been in the BBC series from season 1 to 8. She is known for being a bit of a gossip, and can sometimes unintentionally come across as rude, though fans of the show know she means no harm by it.

Trixie is a senior midwife and nurse and works alongside the other women helping to deliver babies in the East End of London in late 1950s and 1960s.

If you need a recap of who Trixie is ahead of Call the Midwife 2021, we have got everything you need to know about the outgoing midwife.

Who plays Trixie Franklin?

Trixie Franklin is played by British actress Helen George. In an interview with BBC, she revealed whether or not she thinks she would get on with Trixie. She said: "Yes, I think I’d like Trixie in real life.

"It’s a weird question because you’re not your character, but there is some of you in there. She’s very different from me, though. She’s much more confident in many ways. I wish that I was as assertive as she is. She’s very sure of herself, which is fun to play. And I wish I had medical training! I wish I could do the stuff the midwives can do because it’s really cool."

Trixie Franklin's personality

Trixie Franklin is outgoing, no nonsense and loves teasing her friends. She is also described as "boy mad" and tries to set her colleagues up on dates. Despite her jokey personality, she's also very dedicated to her job and is very caring and supportive to her patients.

Helen George adds: "She's the fun loving, party going midwife who’s always up for a drink and a fag and to go out with the boys and have a good dance.

"She relishes trying to set up her fellow midwives with other guys and push them into relationships and get them married off but with a twinkle in her eye. Fundamentally though she’s a midwife and that’s what she’s there to do.”

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

Trixie Franklin's relationships

Call the Midwife fans have been particularly invested in Trixie's love life over the years, as she has been involved with Christopher Dockerill and Reverend Tom Hereward, who she was once engaged to.

The following contains spoilers for season six onwards...

Trixie's relationship with Reverend Tom Hereward

Trixie and Tom met in season three of Call the Midwife, and the duo met alongside Sister Julienne whilst attending a pregnant inmate at a women's prison. Tom was the Reverend of Poplar, London, and works closely alongside the nuns of Nonnatus House, and he ended up becoming a key character.

He got close to Trixie throughout his time working in the area, and he proposes to her at the beginning of season four. However, their engagement was short lived as Trixie decided to break things off after learning that Tom was going to be assigned to a new parish in Newcastle. Regrettably, she didn't think she'd be able to go with him and to be the sort of wife a Reverend needs.

This sad event saw Trixie turning to alcohol for comfort, but she later kicked her addiction thanks to the help of Sister Mary Cynthia and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Speaking to TV Times, Helen George revealed more about this rocky period in Trixie's life: “She hasn’t dealt with her childhood and now it’s not plain sailing with Tom, it kicks off a chain of events that has a deep emotional effect on her and she doesn’t cope. I always equated her happiness with her curves so there is also weight loss and she neglects herself.”

Trixie's relationship with Christopher Dockerill

Trixie began dating dentist Christopher Dockerill in season six, after the duo met when Trixie was tending to Crystal Williams, an expectant mother with badly decayed teeth. They helped to support Crystal through a dental procedure and eventual labour, and began dating soon after.

However the pair were hiding secrets from one another, with Christopher eventually revealing to Trixie that he has a young daughter named Alexandra from a prior marriage, and Trixie eventually opens up about the fact she is a recovering alcoholic.

Their relationship ends after Trixie expresses concern for Alexandra, and she relapses into alcoholism. The end of season six sees Christopher taking Trixie to the airport to visit her godmother for support, and he has not been seen since.

A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official) A photo posted by on

Trixie's break from Call the Midwife

Trixie Franklin left Call the Midwife in season 7, following her difficult breakup from Tom. In reality actress Helen George was in fact temporarily bowing out of the show while she went on maternity leave to have her daughter, Wren Ivy, in 2017.

The character returned in the 2018 Christmas special where she makes the horrifying discovery that her colleague Valerie's grandmother, Elsie Dyer, is the one responsible for performing the illegal abortions around Poplar. Following this, Trixie and Valerie later speak to the police and Elsie is arrested and later sentenced to six years in prison.

Trixie was back with a bang for series eight and nine, and most recently has been seen in the 2020 Christmas special when she was angry to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift!