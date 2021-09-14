Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special: release date, plot, cast, trailer, and more

The Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special is fast approaching — well it's not too far away now at least!

Yes, the festive edition promises once again to be the jewell in the crown of the BBC’s Christmas TV line-up.

Call the Midwife Season 10 was shown on BBC1 earlier this year after it was delayed from its normal start time due to the pandemic. And fans will be delighted to know that there will be a festive episode to enjoy.

With production on the episode nearing an end, here's everything we know about the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special...

The Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special will be shown on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 8pm, most likely. This is yet to be confirmed but this is the slot it traditionally takes so we can’t see why this will change.

Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special plot

Look it's Fred in a Santa's outfit! Here's a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the first day of filming.

Erm, bit early to say. The BBC has released a short video clip which sees Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle) talking rather excitedly about the first day of filming. One clue to the plot is that Cliff as Fred is wearing a Santa’s outfit.

“It’s Christmas,” declares Cliff, with Stephen adding: “It’s Santa!”

Stephen goes on to point out that they're filming in the sunshine, which isn’t exactly ideal when you’re trying to film a festive episode!

“We could not be happier to be doing the Christmas special and series 11, how fantastic is that,” adds Stephen.

Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, commented: “We’re back filming series 11. Series 10 has just aired so it’s an unusual situation we’re not normally airing and filming at the same time. But, what a boost, you know."

Cast

Well, we know the Turners are back because they all feature in the video released. We expect Helen George (Trixie Franklin), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Leonie Elliott (Lucille Anderson), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) and co will all also be back.

Is there a trailer?

Erm, sadly not yet. Watch this space.

The Call the Midwife 2021 festive special is heading to our screens this Christmas (check out our TV guide for full listings).