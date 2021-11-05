'The Voice Kids' Christmas 2021: our guide to the talent show's festive return with Melanie C as a new coach

The Voice Kids makes a welcome return to ITV this Christmas, and there's an exciting new addition to the superstar coaching panel for this series as Brit award-winning pop icon Melanie C joins as a brand-new coach alongside familiar faces Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott. Emma Willis is back hosting the new series where young singers, aged from seven to 14, take to the stage in a bid to impress the star coaching panel and get those big red chairs turning.

This promises to be a very Christmassy series with Santa and snow, sleigh rides and presents galore filling our screens. So here's what we can tell you so far about The Voice Kids on ITV this Christmas...

The Voice Kids will be shown on ITV over the 2021 Christmas season. We can let you know the release date and how many episodes there are nearer the time when schedules are confirmed. We'll update here.

Melanie C on joining The Voice Kids for Christmas

Spice Girl Melanie C is very excited to join The Voice Kids: "I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice UK so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year," she says. "I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!"

Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, was of course one fifth of the mega successful Spice Girls who had hits upon hits, plus sell out tours around the world. She's gone on to have solo singing success too with hit singles and albums, plus she's made a name for herself on stage, particularly as Mary Magdalene in an arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, having appeared as a judge on the ITV talent show Superstar in 2011.

Mel is 47, and is mum to a daughter Scarlet. She was competing on Dancing With The Stars this fall in the US (it's the American version of Strictly) partnering former Strictly Come Dancing pro Gleb Savchenko. But there was a shock and the pair were eliminated in October after their 'Grease Night' performance.

Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am are about to be joined by Mel C for 'The Voice Kids' new series at Christmas 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

Danny Jones on The Voice Kids at Christmas

McFly's Danny Jones says: ''It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang. Every year when I think the talent can't be topped I find myself blown away by the new up and coming kids. I'm looking forward to discovering some brand new little superstars, it's also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie’s winning streak.”

Pixie Lott on The Voice Kids at Christmas

Reigning champion coach Pixie Lott said: "It's great to be heading back into the studio for a new series of The Voice Kids. I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!"

will.i.am on The Voice Kids at Christmas

The Voice UK and The Voice Kids stalwart will.i.am says: “I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices. A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”