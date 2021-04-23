'Robin Robin' on Netflix — voice cast, release date, trailer, plot and all about the Christmas animation by Aardman

Charming stop-motion animation Robin Robin — the latest offering from Aardman’s famous studios — tells the story of a bird who goes on a journey of self-discovery, and boasts a voice cast including Gillian Anderson, Richard E Grant and BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar. The musical adventure follows Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael), a bird raised by mice, who begins to question where she belongs. It's set to be 2021’s big Christmas hit on Netflix, so here’s what we know so far about the heartwarming family film Robin Robin…

Robin Robin is currently in production at Aardman Animation Studios in the UK and will debut on Netflix in time for this year’s Christmas holidays, so our best guess is it'll be released November or December 2021. Of course once we hear an exact launch date, we'll post it here.

What is Robin Robin is about?

After her egg rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin ends up being raised by a loving family of mice. But as she grows up she begins to realise just how different she is. Not quite bird and not quite mouse, Robin sets off to try to prove that she can be a good mouse, but only ends up discovering who she really is.

Robin Robin voice cast — Gillian Anderson as Cat...

Gillian Anderson lends her vocal talents to the role of Cat, the villain of the Robin Robin story, who clearly loves nothing more than eating mice — and birds!

Gillian shot to fame as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the long-running series The X-Files, but show recently stole the show as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season Four of The Crown. Her career has seen her star as everything from playing Miss Havisham in BBC1's adaptation of Great Expectations to sex therapist mother Jean Milburn in Netflix comedy Sex Education.

Robin Robin isn't Gillian's first voice role, either as she’s voiced Queen Vorkana in Robbie The Reindeer and the Witch in Room On The Broom both shown on the BBC.

Robin Robin voice star Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. (Image credit: Netflix)

Robin Robin voice cast — Richard E Grant as Magpie...

Listen out for Richard E Grant as Magpie, an obsessive collector of shiny stuff, who ends up taking Robin under his wing – literally!

The Withnail and I actor has had a long TV career, appearing in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Doctor Who, Jekyll and Hyde and Game of Thrones. On the big screen, he’s recently been seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and he won critical acclaim for his role as Jack Hock in the 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Robin Robin's Magpie is voiced by Richard E Grant. (Image credit: Getty)

Robin Robin voice cast — Bronte Carmichael as Robin...

Bronte Carmichael will voice Robin, who sets out on an adventure to prove herself. And it’s all about the word Robin for Bronte! The child star found fame as Madeline Robin in the 2018 live-action film Christopher Robin. She’s also appeared in Game of Thrones and the 2017 film On Chesil Beach.

Bronte Carmichael is the lead voice of Robin. (Image credit: Getty)

Robin Robin voice cast — Adeel Akhtar as Dad Mouse...

Adeel Akhtar plays Dad Mouse, who has single-handedly raised a family of five, including adopted bird Robin.

The British star won critical acclaim for his role in Murdered by My Father and C4’s conspiracy thriller Utopia. He’s also appeared in The Night Manager, the recent TV non-musical version Les Miserables on BBC1, and as Inspector Lestrade in the 2020 Netflix film Enola Holmes. You can soon catch up with Adeel in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth.

In Robin Robin, Dad Mouse is voiced by Adeel Akhtar. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a Robin Robin trailer?

As Robin Robin is still in production at Aardman Studios there isn't a trailer quite yet, but we feel sure there will be arriving this autumn, well in time for Christmas. We'll be posting it as soon as it arrives.

Aardman Studios other famous film animations…

Robin Robin follows in the footsteps of a string of hit films for Aardman, which kicked off with a series of Wallace and Gromit shorts, including A Grand Day Out (1989), The Wrong Trousers (1993) and A Close Shave (1995).

Their first feature film, Chicken Run, landed in 2000 and still remains the studio’s highest-grossing movie. Since then, they’ve produced a string of film hits including Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Flushed Away (2006), Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) and Early Man (2018).