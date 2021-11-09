'A Christmas Number One': everything you need to know about the fun new festive movie on Sky

A Christmas Number One follows that great British tradition of trying to get to the top of the pop charts over the festive holidays. We've had so many memorable Christmas hits over the years, with songs by the likes of Slade, Band Aid and Boney M.

Now, this original new movie is coming to Sky Cinema revels in the race to make a hit Christmas record. The international cast in this Christmas TV highlight include Frieda Pinto, Iwan Rheon, and Helena Zengel. Even Alfie Boe and Joe Lycett rock up for the fun.

So here's everything we can tell you so far about Sky Cinema's A Christmas Number One...

A Christmas Number One is released on Sky Cinema in the UK from Friday Dec.10 2021. It will no doubt get a US and worldwide release too, possibly on a streaming service such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but we haven't yet had confirmation. We will update as soon as we get one.

Is there 'A Christmas Number One' trailer?

A trailer for A Christmas Number One hasn't yet been released by Sky but we're expecting a nice Christmassy trailer to arrive soon so we will post it here when it arrives.

'A Christmas Number One' plot

A Christmas Number One has quite a mix with romance, boybands and thrash metal gracing the movie. Fresh from a breakup with the world's hottest pop star, music manager Meg Rai (Frieda Pinto) leaves New York for London to manage the boyband, Five Together, who are desperate for a Christmas hit after their last album flopped badly. Can Meg guide them to the right tune?

Meanwhile, British thrash metal singer Blake Cutter (Iwan Rheon) is persuaded by his Christmas-obsessive and terminally ill niece, Nina Cutter (Helena Zengel), to put his thrash metal band, Scurve, to one side so he can write Nina the ultimate Christmas song.

Guess what! In a totally non-predictable Christmas plot twist, Meg somehow discovers Blake Cutter's hit in the making, but can she persuade him to let this be the Christmas Number One her boyband so desperately needs or will Blake, the song, and Nina show Meg what truly matters in life?

Heartwarming festive fun in 'A Christmas Number One' with Fried Pinto and Meg and Iwan Rheon as Blake.. (Image credit: Sky Cinema)

'A Christmas Number One' cast — Frieda Pinto, Iwan Rheon and Helena Zengel

A Christmas Number One features Frieda Pinto as mid-30s music manager Med Rai. Freida' first made her name in the 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire, which led to her further success in the 2011 movie Immortals, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle in 2018 and Hillbilly Elegy in 2020.

Playing the heavy metal singer/songwriter Blake Cutter is Iwan Rheon who is known worldwide for his portrayal of evil Ramsey Snow in the fantasy series Game Of Thrones. Previously he'd made his name in Channel 4's comedy sci-fi drama Misfits (currently on Netflix). He'd already become an acclaimed stage star by then, making a name for himself in the West End musical Spring Awakening. Iwan is a successful musician too, playing guitar and singing for The Convictions since he was 16..



In 2014 Iwan played Dylan "Smurf" Smith in BBC1 drama Our Girl and he also played Ash in the ITV comedy Vicious alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi. For the Netflix movie The Dirt he portrayed Motley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars.

Iwan is fluent in both Welsh and English, with Welsh being his first language. He has a partner, Zoë Grisedale and their first child was born in August 2018.

Helena Zengel, who plays Blake's niece Nina, is a 13-year-old German actress best known for starring alongside Tom Hanks in the Netflix Western News of The World.

Could a yuletide romance be on the cards in 'A Christmas Number One'? (Image credit: Sky Cinema)

'A Christmas Number One' cast — who else is starring

As for other cast in A Christmas Number One, look out for Richard Fleeshman as musician Rannelle Spear, Georgia Small as Kandy Caine, Joe Lycett as DJ, Alfie Boe as Grainger Cocksmith and former Emmerdale star Alex Carter as Gareth. Rich Hall, Hannah Steel and Ashley Margolis also star while the movie's co-writers Giles New and Keiron Self have roles too.