'Ghosts' Christmas special 2021: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Ghosts Christmas special 2021 promises to be one of the highlights of the BBC’s Christmas TV line-up.

Fans had wondered if there would be any more episodes after Ghosts season 3. And the great news is that there is a festive episode to enjoy.

The Christmas episode was shot during the making of the third series. And it’s excitingly been revealed that Jennifer Saunders will be part of the cast!

Here’s everything we know about the Ghosts Christmas special….

The Ghosts Christmas special 2021 is likely to air either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day although this is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. We will update this article once we know more!

'Ghosts' Christmas special cast

All the main cast will be back. Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) will return as the owners of Button House. Martha Howe-Douglas play Lady Fanny Button.

And Martha said in an interview with Olly Smith on his A Glass With… podcast that Jennifer Saunders will play Lady Button’s mother in the Christmas episode!

Meanwhile, Mathew Baynton will return as Thomas Thorne, who briefly switched his affections away from Alison in the most recent series.

Jim Howick will again play loveable Pat Butcher, while Ben Willbond returns as the Captain, who likes to keep everything in military order.

Plus there will be Katy Wix as Mary, Laurence Rickard as Robin/Humphrey’s Head, Simon Farnaby as MP Julian Fawcett, and Lolly Adefope as Kitty.

What’s the plot?

Not much is known other than Lady Button’s mother will feature. It will be interesting to see how she fits into things!

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.