'The Larkins' Christmas special: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

'The Larkins Christmas special' is sure to bring some festive cheer.

The Larkins Christmas special is heading to ITV this festive season and will be a Christmas TV highlight.

Thirty years after The Darling Buds was screened, ITV has produced a new version of the H.E. Bates books called The Larkins.

And now it’s been revealed it’s getting its own Christmas special, which will be shown after the opening series goes out.

Star Bradley Walsh announced that there was going to be a Christmas episode on The One Show. He revealed that he was currently filming the episode in Kent.

“We’re making the Christmas Larkins in Kent,” he said. “We’ve got all the snow - honestly, it’s amazing, absolutely tremendous. Brilliant, brilliant.”

The Larkins Christmas special is likely to be shown on Christmas Day, however, ITV is yet to confirm this. And it might be Christmas Eve or Boxing Day! Our TV guide will feature full listings for the Christmas period.

'The Larkins' Christmas special cast

All the main cast are expected back for the festive episode. Bradley Walsh will once again play Pop Larkin, the character famously played by David Jason in The Darling Buds of May. Joanna Scanlan will return as Ma Larkin, with Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette. While Tok Stephen will be back as Cedric “Charley” Charlton.

What’s the plot?

Well, we know very little except that there will be snow! We imagine it will be a very heartwarming tale.

Talking about how the series shows families having a nice time, Bradley told us: "It’s great to see a family actually getting on, as we seem to see a lot of miserable families on TV these days! This is absolutely the right thing at the moment. We could learn an awful lot from the Larkins!"

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!