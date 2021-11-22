Christmas TV Guide: the best shows to watch this Christmas

Here's our Christmas TV guide so you don't miss a thing!

One of the best things about the festive season is spending time at home, unwinding in front of the television as you watch all the Christmas TV specials. But with so many shows on offer, it is hard to remember what is on, and when.

But fear not our UK Christmas TV Guide has got all the information you need in one place, so you can stop panicking about missing your favourite shows, and focus on the more important things, like cracking open the Baileys and Quality Street...

We will update this article as more shows are announced and when we find out exactly when everything is on!

Everything you need to know about your favourite Christmas shows is in our UK Christmas TV Guide...

BBC

'Call the Midwife' Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC)

Just like every other year, the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special promises to be a jewel in the BBC Christmas TV crown. While details of what happens in the festive episode are being kept under wraps for now, we do know that the amazing Miriam Margolyes will be reprising her role as Sister Mildred in the episode. Not only that, but at the end of season 10 we saw Lucille and Cyril announce their wedding would take place at Christmas in Poplar... does this mean we need to buy a hat?

When does it air?

We don't have a confirmed air date at the moment, but it is thought that the episode will air on Christmas Day, as it has in previous years.

'Death in Paradise' Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC)

This Death in Paradise Christmas special is extra special because it is the first-ever festive offering of the hugely popular show. It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?

When does it air?

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 is likely to be screened on BBC1 on Christmas Day. It might follow on from the Call the Midwife Christmas special. However, we will update this page when schedules are officially confirmed.

'Mrs Brown's Boys' Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC)

Mrs Brown's Boys 2021 Christmas special is back for another year with news that there'll be not one but two special episodes to celebrate over the festive season. Writer and lead actor Brendan O'Carroll told us: "We have specials on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. We’ve recorded the first of our two Christmas specials and started rehearsals for New Year’s. It’s amazing to be back in front of an audience! They roared and cheered and cackled, it was like they’d been let off the leash. It was a buzz!"

When does it air?

We know that episodes will air on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve on BBC1, but we don't know the exact timings yet.

'Ghosts' Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC/Monumental Television/Guido Mandozzi)

Not only is there a Ghosts Christmas 2021 special for fans to enjoy, but it’s excitingly been revealed that Jennifer Saunders will be part of the cast! All the main cast will be back including Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) who both return as the owners of Button House. We will also see Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Fanny Button and Jennifer Saunders playing Lady Button’s mother.

When does it air?

The Ghosts Christmas special 2021 is likely to air either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day although this is yet to be confirmed by the BBC. We will update this article once we know more!

'Worzel Gummidge' Christmas special

(Image credit: BBC)

The Worzel Gummidge Christmas 2021 special will see Mackenzie Crook back as the loveable scarecrow for a new adventure this festive season. We are yet to discover what Worzel will be getting up to in his Christmas episode, but it promises to be a highlight for all the family.

When does it air?

The Worzel Gummidge Christmas special 2021 is likely to air on Christmas Eve on BBC1, as it was last year.

'The Mezzotint'

(Image credit: BBC)

The Mezzotint is a chilling ghost story set in the heart of an old English college in 1922 and promises to keep you on the edge of your seat this Christmas. Edward Williams, a curator at a university art museum, receives an old engraving of an unknown country house that at first seems to be nothing more than an image of an imposing facade and a sweeping lawn. But soon there are strange goings-on when things seem to move in the picture when no one is looking, and it becomes clear there is more to the image than first meets the eye. Could it be that the sinister picture is somehow trying to tell Mr Williams something?

When does it air?

The Mezzotint will air on BBC2 over Christmas, we will update this page when the exact air date has been confirmed.

ITV

'The Larkins' Christmas special

(Image credit: ITV)

The Larkins Christmas special promises to be a highlight of ITVs Christmas schedulling. The Larkins comes thirty years after The Darling Buds of May was screened, and now it’s getting its own Christmas special. Star Bradley Walsh announced that there was going to be a Christmas episode on The One Show. He revealed that he was currently filming the episode in Kent and promised the episode will be filled with snow!

When does it air?

The Larkins Christmas special is likely to be shown on Christmas Day, however, ITV is yet to confirm this.

'All Star Musicals at Christmas'

(Image credit: ITV)

All Star Musicals at Christmas will see celebrities “embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass” for a night of festive entertainment, as they hope to steal the show and dazzle the judges with help from some of the biggest names in the West End. If they succeed, they will be voted All Star Musicals champion.

The celebrities will be putting on a spectacular performance, and taking the stage are TV presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, TV presenter Anita Rani, Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

When does it air?

We don't have a confirmed air date at the moment, but we will update this page as soon as schedules are released.

'The Voice Kids' Christmas special

(Image credit: ITV)

The Voice Kids Christmas special will see an exciting new addition to the superstar coaching panel as pop icon Melanie C joins as a brand-new coach alongside familiar faces Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott. Emma Willis is back hosting the new series where young singers, aged from seven to 14, take to the stage in a bid to impress the star coaching panel and get those big red chairs turning. This promises to be a very Christmassy series with Santa and snow, sleigh rides, and presents galore.

When does it air?

We don't have a confirmed air date at the moment, but we will update this page as soon as schedules are released.

'Strictly the Real Full Monty'

(Image credit: Getty)

Strictly the Real Full Monty will see celebrity contestants baring all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks, whilst bringing old-school glitz, glamour, and ballroom elements to the festive series. Presenter, choreographer, and mentor Ashley Banjo is presenting the show, while 10 celebrities including EastEnders star Laila Morse, former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, former Hollyoaks actor Duncan James, Christine McGuinness, and Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts, to name but a few, perform a striptease in Blackpool in front of a live audience.

When does it air?

A confirmed release date hasn't been announced, but we do know that it'll be part of the Christmas schedule.

Channel 4

'The Abominable Snow Baby'

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby is C4's traditional animated Christmas offering, and it's set to be another heartwarming tale perfect for the festive season.

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a small, English town that is turned upside down by the arrival of a strange creature made out of snow. After huge snowfall, a 14-foot tall Abominable Snow Baby arrives on the scene.

The creature is shunned and feared by the public, but the Snow Baby is rescued by an indomitable Granny and her grandson, Albert. They welcome the giant being into their home and shower it with love and affection. In turn, their kindness changes the town’s perception of the creature. Comedy icon Julie Walters (Paddington, Mamma Mia, Harry Potter) stars as the voice of the fearless Granny, with Hugh Dancy (Downton Abbey 2, Homeland, Hannibal) taking on the role of her courageous grandson, Albert.

When does it air?

C4 hasn’t revealed the official air date, but traditionally these animated specials are part of their Christmas Day line-up. Last year Quentin Blake’s Clown aired at 7:40pm on Christmas Day, it’s likely The Abominable Snow Baby will be on C4 at a similar time.

'The Great Christmas Bake Off'

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Christmas Bake Off is back for another Christmas offering, and this year the series is reuniting the It's A Sin cast to take part in some seasonally-themed baking challenges. There will also be a second Christmas special called The Great Festive Bake Off. In this special, we'll see four former bakers returning to the tent, series nine bakers Kim-Joy and Jon, and series 11's Hermine and Rowan, who will all go head-to-head in three seasonal challenges in a bid to be Star Baker.

When does it air?

So far, we don't have a confirmed transmission date for The Great Christmas Bake Off, or The Great Festive Bake Off but we will update this guide when the schedules are confirmed.

Channel 5

'All Creatures Great and Small' Christmas special

(Image credit: Channel 5)

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas 2021 special promises to be a festive highlight for Channel 5, and (SPOILER ALERT) it looks like romance could be in the winter air after James finally plucked up the courage to ask Helen to marry him at the end of the last series. Could their wedding take centre stage in the festive episode? James will no doubt be rather nervous given Helen’s runaway bride track record! She abandoned her wedding to Hugh at the last minute, might history repeat itself? Let’s hope not!

When does it air?

We don’t have a release date yet, although Christmas Eve looks like a possible date for it to be shown on Channel 5 in the UK.

Sky

'The Amazing Mr Blunden'

(Image credit: Sky)

The Amazing Mr Blunden has all the ingredients for the perfect gothic tale to give viewers a chill this Christmas. From a mysterious Victorian old gentleman appearing from nowhere at Christmas, a creepy stately home with ghostly children wandering around it, plus a pair of horrible villains and a dark tragedy, this hot movie from 1972 has been remade by Sky Originals and stars Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig and Mark Gatiss.

When does it air?

Sky has announced the 90-minute film will be coming this Christmas on Sky Max (formerly Sky One). It will also be available through the NOW service - the exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'

(Image credit: Sky)

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After has been given a Christmas twist by David Walliams and promises to be a festive highlight following the previous success of other After Ever After movies on Sky including Cinderella and Jack & The Beanstalk. David Walliams and Sheridan Smith star in the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale which sees Hansel and Gretel (Bill Bekele and Lily Aspell) escape from the witch’s house in the woods. However, when they return to their village they learn that the villagers are being enticed by a mysterious stranger with sweets. Determined to make things right the pair must face their fears and return to the witch’s house for a final showdown.

When does it air?

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After is expected to air on Sky Max around Christmas time or slightly before, although an exact release date has yet to be announced for the UK, US or worldwide.

Netflix

'Robin Robin'

(Image credit: Aardman/Netflix)

Charming stop-motion animation Robin Robin is the latest offering from Aardman’s famous animation studios. It tells the story of a bird who goes on a journey of self-discovery and boasts a voice cast including Gillian Anderson, Richard E Grant and BAFTA winner Adeel Akhtar. The musical adventure follows Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael), a bird raised by mice, who begins to question where she belongs.

Robin Robin is released worldwide by Netflix on Wednesday Nov. 24

Apple TV+

'Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues is a new holiday special from the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey! We will see Mariah perform her brand-new Christmas single as well as her Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You, alongside a new rendition of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). And, as if that wasn't enough, we'll also be treated to an exclusive interview featuring Mariah and her ten-year-old twins as they share their favorite holiday moments.

When does it air?

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will air globally on Friday, Dec. 3.