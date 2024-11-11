Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024: release date, celebrity line up and everything we know

Christmas TV doesn't get any more sparkly than the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024, and once again we are in for a treat as the Strictly ballroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

Following hot on the heels of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 the all-star Christmas special promises to dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter and festive cheer as six brand-new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges.

But who will be wowing the judges with their fancy festive footwork? Here is everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024...

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

As soon as a time has been announced we will add it to this guide.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024 line up

As always, the Christmas special will welcome six celebrities to the Strictly dancefloor, all ready to perform a festive-fueled routine in the hope of impressing the judges.

The lineup will be announced on Strictly It Takes Two over the coming days. Here is who has been confirmed so far...

Josh Widdicombe

(Image credit: BBC)

Stand-up comedian Josh Widdicombe was the first celebrity announced to be taking part in this year's Christmas special and he will be paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Josh has starred in over thirty series of Channel 4’s The Last Leg as a team captain and co-hosts the hugely successful podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett. He has also written two Sunday Times Bestselling books and appeared on multiple comedy panel shows including Smart TV, QI, A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster to name but a few.

Speaking of his festive challenge, Josh said: “I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024 judges

Once again, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will be behind the judging desk, all hoping to see some seriously impressive footwork.

As with previous Christmas specials, the judges' scores along with the voting studio audience will determine who will be lifting the sought-after Christmas trophy.

Tess and Claudia are back! (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024 hosts

It is thought that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be sleighing their way to Elstree once again to return to their hosting duties. The pair have been co-presenting Strictly since 2010 and we couldn't imagine anyone else at the helm of the nation's favorite dancing competition!

Is there a trailer for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024?

Not yet, it is a little bit early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2024

Strictly Come Dancing is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC.

The Executive Producer for BBC Studios is Sarah James, the Christmas Series Editor is Kim Allinson and the Series Editors are Nicola Fitzgerald and Jack Gledhill and the Series Producers are Ciara Murray and Joe Turner.

The Senior Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Jo Wallace.