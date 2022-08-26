Gladiators 2023 — everything we know about the return of the iconic series

Gladiators 2023 is headed to the BBC where we'll welcome a brand new generation of superhumans who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

The original Gladiators aired on ITV between 1992 and 2000 and had a brief revival on Sky in the late 2000s, but after being off our screens for over a decade it's making a huge comeback on the BBC.

Announcing the exciting news, Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

"Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Here's everything we know about Gladiators 2023 so far...

We don't have a release date just yet but we know that filming on Gladiators 2023 will take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. When we have more information about the series launch we'll be sure to let you know!

What should we expect from Gladiators 2023?

So far we don't have a lot of information about the rebooted format, but we do know that it will include brand new games alongside the classic challenges fans know and love, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator, who returns for the epic comeback.

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director at production company Hungry Bear, said of the reboot: "It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return.

"What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer."

According to Radio Times, a set of "preliminary gladiators" has already been chosen, but we don't know much more about what to expect from the contestants just yet.

Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready!The iconic Saturday night gameshow is coming to the BBC in 2023 - as a new generation of superhumans compete in the ultimate test of speed & strength 💪https://t.co/nKLVYwXqcE pic.twitter.com/zjnnLwjWibAugust 25, 2022 See more

Who are the Gladiator 2023 hosts?

There's no official word on hosts yet either, but there have been some great Gladiator hosts in the past such as Ulrika Jonsson and Jeremy Guscott.

It's not yet known if any of these will return for the reboot or if we'll have brand new hosts, we'll have to wait and see!

Is there a trailer?

No there's no trailer yet as it's too early — watch this space!