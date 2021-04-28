Best BBC comedies — all the funniest shows to stream now on iPlayer

The best BBC comedies to stream on iPlayer includes the iconic Vicar of Dibley.

If you're in need of a good laugh, then look no further than the best BBC comedies currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Whether you're a fan of standup, enjoy hilarious sketch shows, or if comedy drama is more your thing, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here is our round up of the best BBC comedies available, how many series there are and how long each episode lasts.

What are the best BBC comedies available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now?

Inside No.9

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are the series creators behind comedy Inside No.9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside No.9 is an anthology of dark and twisted stand-alone comedy stories written by series creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith. Each episode features an array of familiar faces from out TV screens, and will see a hugely-funny story unfold, each taking place behind a door marked 'number 9'. Season 6 is coming to BBC2 soon.

Number of seasons: 5

Number of episodes: 31

Average episode length: 29 minutes

The Royle Family

The Royle Family is still as popular now as when it started back in 1998. (Image credit: BBC)

This brilliant sitcom follows the lives of TV-fixated, Manchester-based family, the Royles, as they go about their every day lives. The show, which is mainly based in the family's living room, ran for three series between 1998 and 2000 and earned a huge following of fans.

The Royle Family stars Ricky Tomlinson as lazy Jim, Sue Johnson as his long-suffering wife, Barbara, and Ralf Little as their son Antony. Their daughter Denise is played by the late Caroline Aherne, and her husband, David, is played by Craig Cash.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 26

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Not Going Out

Not Going Out is so popular it has run for a brilliant 11 series on the BBC. (Image credit: BBC)

Not Going Out has been a top comedy drama on BBC2 since it launched in 2006 and is now in its eleventh successful series.

Series one focuses on Lee Mack, who plays a fictional version of himself. Lee is unambitious man in his late 30s living as a lodger in a flat in London Docklands. But fast forward to series 11 and Lee is married to Lucy, played by Sally Bretton, and the couple now live in Walton-on-Thames with their three children, Charlie, Benji and Molly. The series focuses on all the comedy mishaps and challenges that suburban life throws at them.

Number of seasons: 11

Number of episodes: 86

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Zapped

Imagine if one day you're just woking in your usual office job, when suddenly you find a magical amulet which magically transports you to a parallel universe when you put it on. That's what happens to Brian, but that's just the start of his troubles when he then discovers he can't find a way to get home again.

Inbetweeners' star James Buckley stars in this brilliantly refreshing comedy drama, now in its third series.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 15

Average episode length: 30 minutes

The Vicar of Dibley

The Vicar of Dibley has become one of the crown jewels in the BBC comedy line up over the years, having become a firm favourite since it arrived on our screens in 1994.

The first episode sees the bonkers residents of a little village called Dibley welcoming a new vicar, who to their surprise, happens to be a woman. Since then vicar Geraldine Granger, played by the brilliant Dawn French, has befriended each and every one of them and their quirky ways, often getting them out of scrapes at eventful parish council meetings.

The show has seen some very famous faces making guest appearances over the years including Kylie Minogue, Terry Wogan, Sean Bean, Hugh Bonneville, Mel Giedroyc and Alistair McGowan to name but a few.

There also Christmas specials on offer and in 2020 a series of lockdown episodes were also filmed, all of which are also available on iPlayer.

Number of seasons: 3, plus various Christmas specials

Number of episodes: 24

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Live from the BBC

Live from the BBC showcases some of the best new talent emerging on the comedy circuit, with each episode featuring two fresh faces from the world of standup. The three series all are filmed in the iconic Radio Theatre at Broadcasting House, and is a must-see for all comedy fans.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 18

Average episode length: 28 minutes

Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys has become a national favourite. (Image credit: Getty)

There is no escaping the runaway success of Mrs Brown's Boys. Not only have there been three hugely successful series of the comedy, starring Brendan O'Carroll as loud-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, but there are also Christmas and New Year specials dating back to 2012. Expect slapstick comedy and hilarious antics from Agnes as she meddles in the lives of her six children.

Number of seasons: 3, plus various festive specials

Number of episodes: 38

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey has become one of the UK's best-loved comedy series. (Image credit: Getty)

When Essex boy Gavin falls in love with Welsh-born Stacey their worlds are turned upside down as they try to make their budding long-distance relationship work. Watch as the pair embark on a new chapter in their lives and bring their families and loved ones along for the journey. Starring Matthew Horne as Gavin, Joanna Page as Stacey, and a star-studded supporting cast including James Corden, Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 21

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Fleabag

This outrageously funny, award-winning show written by Phoebe Walter-Bridge sees her take the titular character role. Fleabag is a free-spirited, angry and confused young woman who lives in London, but the genius of the comedy drama comes when she launches into her internal monologues, giving the audience a running commentary of what is going on inside her head. Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman also star.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 12

Average episode length: 26 minutes

Ghosts

Ghosts is like Horrible Histories for grown ups. (Image credit: BBC)

Ghosts, which has been a huge hit on the BBC, follows young couple Alison and Mike as they try and live in a grand house packed full of troublesome ghosts. The cash-strapped pair inherit the country mansion, but not only is it a rickety old money pit, it is also teaming with needy spirits that only Alison can see. Created by the team behind Horrible Histories, this is a comedy not to be missed.

Number of seasons: 2, and a Christmas special

Number of episodes: 13

Average episode length: 29 minutes

Staged

David and Michael came up with the concept of Staged during lockdown in spring 2020. (Image credit: BBC)

This comedy genius, created in lockdown, comes from David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who star as themselves. Each episode, which are a bite-size 15 minutes long, see the two actors bickering online as they try and make a drama out of a crisis and navigate their way through working from home during a pandemic.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 14

Average episode length: 15 minutes

Famalam

Famalam is a new addition to the BBC's comedy offerings. (Image credit: BBC)

Famalam is a new comedy sketch show that sees an array of oddball characters get themselves into bonkers situations. From misunderstood superheroes and the Nigerian prince that no one emails back, to Croydon's leading witch-doctor and the rudest Midsomer Murders you'll ever watch, this refreshing, razor-sharp show has got it all.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 15

Average episode length: 22 minutes