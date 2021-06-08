'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 3 — everything we know so far

Vampires Nandor, Nadja and Laszlo (L-R) from What We Do in the Shadows Season 2.

After an extended time off our screens, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 is on its way to our screens!

The comedy series has performed well with audiences and critics alike, and season 2’s cliffhanger ending set up a whole host of problems for the Staten Island vampire roommates to face when they return.

Plus, FX has confirmed a US release date and teased what we can expect to see in when the show returns later this year!

Here’s everything we know about What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 so far...

When is What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 on TV?

FX announced the US air date among a slew of other announcements in early June. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will land on FX on September 2, with two episodes premiering back-to-back.

We don’t know when What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will premiere in the UK, but given the release date of seasons one and two in the UK were a couple of months later, the third series may land on the BBC at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

dust off your velvet capes and grab the glitter. an all-new season of @theshadowsfx premieres september 2 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/eZ8Y0G6G5IJune 3, 2021 See more

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 cast

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will reunite us with the whole gang once more. That means we'll be seeing Nadja (Natasia Demetrious, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) returning to get their teeth into a whole new series.

They'll be joined once again by bland energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and Nandor's enthusiastic vampire familiar Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén).

There's not been any new casting news just yet, but we'll update this guide if anyone new joins the cast for What We Do in the Shadows Season 3.

What will happen in What We Do in the Shadows Season 3?

Major spoilers ahead for What We Do in the Shadows so far!

The end of Season 2 saw Guillermo revealed as an extremely capable vampire hunter when he saved them from the Vampire council’s trap at the Nouveau Theatre des Vampires.

In What We Do in the Shadows season 3, there’s bound to be some fallout from the revelation that Nandor’s familiar is descended from none other than legendary vampire killer, Abraham van Helsing.

There’s also likely to be some sort of revenge from the Vampiric Council on our hapless vampires, as they’ve now found themselves elevated to a higher level of power.

Laszlo, Nadja, Colin and Nandor at the Theatre des Vampires. (Image credit: BBC)

We also know that the vampires will encounter the original vampire ancestor from which all vampires are descended. They’ll also confront a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore!

Couple all of that with Colin Robinson’s 100 birthday and Nandor’s "eternal-life crisis" there sounds like plenty in store for What We Do in the Shadows Season 3!

In an earlier live discussion at New York Comic Con in 2020, showrunner Paul Simms also teased that a character that "we all know and love" would be coming along for a season-long arc, and that there are plans for the series to go in completely different directions to what we've seen so far!

Is there a trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 3?

Not yet, but when one gets released we'll update this guide!