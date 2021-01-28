'Inside No 9' season 6 — everything you need to know

Inside No 9 is coming back to our screens for a sixth instalment, and creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith have confirmed filming has wrapped on the highly anticipated series.

In a statement, the comedy duo wrote: “We started filming in March last year but had to hit pause due to the pandemic. After a nine-month gestation it’s a relief to finally deliver our sixth series to the world.

"As proud parents we couldn’t possibly choose a favourite, but like any youngest sibling this series is cheeky, funny — and can get away with murder."

But what can we expect from season 6? Here's everything you need to know...

We're expecting to see the new season of Inside No 9 in late 2021, after it was pushed back due to ongoing lockdown restrictions. We don't have an official release date yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated!

Episodes will be released weekly on BBC2 and there'll be six stand-alone stories for us to enjoy. Previous episodes can be watched via BBC iPlayer.

Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, had this to say about the upcoming episodes: “Reece and Steve plough yet more fertile genre comedy talent to these modern masterpieces.”

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton in the Winners Room at the 2015 Royal Television Society Programme Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What will 'Inside No 9' season 6 be about?

Currently we don't have any specific plot details for season 6. But if the previous five seasons are anything to go by, we should expect twisted humour and plenty of unexpected turns. But apparently the bar has been raised for the next instalment, and we can't wait to see it!

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production, said: “We’re delighted to have concluded filming the sixth season of Inside No 9. It's a unique series we could not be prouder of, and we are in awe of Reece and Steve’s extraordinary ability to continually raise the bar. Long live Inside No 9!"

Who is starring in 'Inside No 9' season 6?

Inside No 9 is no stranger to star-studded line ups, and this time there's some great talent joining the cast. The BBC have confirmed the following actors will be starring in the new season:

Sian Clifford (Fleabag, Quiz)

Adrian Dunbar (Line Of Duty)

Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Noughts + Crosses)

Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches, Black Mirror)

Kevin Bishop (Porridge)

Nick Mohammed (Intelligence)

Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street, Citizen Khan)

Sarah Parish (W1A, Atlantis)

Gemma Whelan (The End of the F***ing World, Game Of Thrones)

In addition to these names, Sir Derek Jacobi will be the first star to return to the Inside No 9 cast, after he previously appeared in the episode The Devil Of Christmas.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!