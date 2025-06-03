Not Going Out is back very soon — but I'm gutted four of its best characters are missing
Toby, Anna, Wendy and Geoffrey aren't in the new run
Lee Mack's hit BBC comedy Not Going Out is back in June for its 14th season, but without four of its best characters!
Yes, the BBC has confirmed via cast lists for the new series that Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden aren't returning as Lee and Lucy's friends, Toby and Anna.
Hugh Dennis especially has been a regular on the show for many seasons, clocking up over 40 episodes. He essentially took over from Tim Vine as Lee's friend and the person Lee gets in trouble with on the show.
Snobby Anna was also a great character, and Anna, Toby, Lee, and Lucy (Sally Bretton) memorably combined in one of the show’s greatest episodes, "Hot Tub" (season 8 episode 4).
Another shock is that Lucy’s parents also won't feature. Neither Deborah Grant, who played Lucy’s mum Wendy, nor Geoffrey Whitehead, who played Lucy's dad Geoffrey, are turning up in the new six-part run.
Both actors have clocked up over 30 episodes and have featured in many of the show’s best episodes. I love the episode where Geoffrey angrily clicks his fingers expertly to control some Spanish dolls Tim has brought back from his holiday! Also great was when Lee managed to set fire to Geoffrey's lawn!
The new series leaps on in time, and Lee and Lucy’s kids aren’t in it either, but they weren’t as crucial to the comedy as Toby, Anna, Wendy, and Geoffrey. It certainly seems a brave move from Lee Mack not to have four of the show's best characters in it. I can imagine Yes, Prime Minister’s Sir Humphrey Appleby describing it as a "courageous decision".
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Can Not Going Out survive without them?
Well, Not Going Out has survived a string of high-profile exits, including Tim Vine leaving as Tim and Katy Wix's departure as Daisy, so let's hope the new series pulls off the same trick.
The new series is relying more on weekly guest stars, including Beyond Paradise’s Felicity Montagu. Felicity plays a character called Yvonne in episode 3, "Campervan", who shares her darkest secrets with Lee and Lucy. Also turning up in the new series is The X Factor's Diana Vickers, who plays a character called Ava in episode 6, "Hotel Room".
Not Going Out will begin on BBC One on Friday, June 13 at 9 pm. All the episodes will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from Friday, June 13.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.