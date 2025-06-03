Not Going Out is back very soon — but I'm gutted four of its best characters are missing

Lee Mack's hit BBC comedy Not Going Out is back in June for its 14th season, but without four of its best characters!

Yes, the BBC has confirmed via cast lists for the new series that Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden aren't returning as Lee and Lucy's friends, Toby and Anna.

There's no Toby this time (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Rob Parfitt)

Hugh Dennis especially has been a regular on the show for many seasons, clocking up over 40 episodes. He essentially took over from Tim Vine as Lee's friend and the person Lee gets in trouble with on the show.

Snobby Anna was also a great character, and Anna, Toby, Lee, and Lucy (Sally Bretton) memorably combined in one of the show’s greatest episodes, "Hot Tub" (season 8 episode 4).

Another shock is that Lucy’s parents also won't feature. Neither Deborah Grant, who played Lucy’s mum Wendy, nor Geoffrey Whitehead, who played Lucy's dad Geoffrey, are turning up in the new six-part run.

There's no sign of Geoffrey and Wendy this time (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson)

Both actors have clocked up over 30 episodes and have featured in many of the show’s best episodes. I love the episode where Geoffrey angrily clicks his fingers expertly to control some Spanish dolls Tim has brought back from his holiday! Also great was when Lee managed to set fire to Geoffrey's lawn!

The new series leaps on in time, and Lee and Lucy’s kids aren’t in it either, but they weren’t as crucial to the comedy as Toby, Anna, Wendy, and Geoffrey. It certainly seems a brave move from Lee Mack not to have four of the show's best characters in it. I can imagine Yes, Prime Minister’s Sir Humphrey Appleby describing it as a "courageous decision".

Can Not Going Out survive without them?

The show survived Tim Vine's exit (Image credit: BBC)

Well, Not Going Out has survived a string of high-profile exits, including Tim Vine leaving as Tim and Katy Wix's departure as Daisy, so let's hope the new series pulls off the same trick.

The new series is relying more on weekly guest stars, including Beyond Paradise’s Felicity Montagu. Felicity plays a character called Yvonne in episode 3, "Campervan", who shares her darkest secrets with Lee and Lucy. Also turning up in the new series is The X Factor's Diana Vickers, who plays a character called Ava in episode 6, "Hotel Room".

Not Going Out will begin on BBC One on Friday, June 13 at 9 pm. All the episodes will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from Friday, June 13.