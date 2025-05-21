Sophie Willan to star with Michael Palin in new BBC comedy created by Mackenzie Crook — and more comedies announced
Small Prophets boasts a great cast including the Alma's Not Normal star...
Alma's Not Normal’s Sophie Willan is part of Small Prophets, a new BBC comedy created, written and directed by Detectorists star Mackenzie Crook.
Willan joins Crook, Sir Michael Palin, Pearce Quigley, Lauren Patel and Jon Pointing in the quirky sounding comedy about a man who creates something that can see into the future in the hope of finding out what happened to his wife.
We follow eccentric Michael Sleep (played by Pearce Quigley) who since his wife Clea vanished seven years ago has lived an ordinary life working in a DIY store and visiting his dad Brian (Palin).
However, one day Brian shares with him a recipe involving rainwater, horse manure, and alchemy that creates Homunculi — magical spirits that can predict the future and he hopes will tell him Clea’s fate.
At the DIY store, Michael is friends with Kacey (Patel) and they both dislike their boss Gordon (Crook). Sophie Willan and Jon Pointing play Michael's nosy neighbours who are trying to discover what he's up to in the garden shed.
Crook said: "Like all my best ideas, this one has been percolating for nearly a decade and is finally ready to see the light of day. It's wonderful to be working again with my friends Gill Isles [the show's producer] and Pearce Quigley and to realise a long-term ambition of collaborating with animators Ainslie Henderson and Will Anderson.”
More BBC comedies announced
Alongside Small Prophets the BBC also announced:
- Ann Droid — A Diane Morgan sitcom about a social humanoid robot designed to keep elderly people company, exploring the hilarious intersection of technology and human connection.
- Reluctant Vampire — A supernatural family sitcom starring BAFTA winner Lenny Rush.
- Bill’s Included — A Rob Brydon comedy about a middle-aged divorcee who staves off financial ruin by renting his spare rooms to students.
- Stuffed — A Guz Khan comedy about an office worker who gets an unexpected Christmas bonus and takes his family to Lapland, only to find that he has to pay the money back.
The BBC also announced the return of Only Child, Funboys, The Young Offenders and Golden Cobra. Meanwhile, the BBC has also released first look pictures for Not Going Out season 14.
