Sophie Willan — things you didn't know about the actress

Sophie Willan stars as the titular character in Alma's Not Normal.

Sophie Willan is an award-winning actress, narrator, writer and comedian.

A proud Bolton lass, she rose to fame with the huge success of her quasi-autobiographical sitcom Alma's Not Normal. The BBC Two heartwarming and humorous series is Sophie's brainchild and has earned her not one, but two BAFTA awards. And Alma's Not Normal season 2 is almost here!

Sophie's also currently starring in the detective dramedy Ludwig, alongside David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin. Being dubbed the "new Jonathan Creek", Sophie plays the part of mysterious Holly Pinder. She also appeared on Taskmaster, coming fourth.

With her career going from strength to strength, we thought you might like to know a little more about Sophie, whose life has been anything but ordinary. So here goes...

Sophie Willan had an unconventional upbringing

Sophie as Holly Pinder in Ludwig (Image credit: BBC)

Sophie Willan was born on 21 October, 1987 in the town of Bolton in Greater Manchester.

Growing up, her childhood was far from conventional. Sophie's mum was a heroin addict and she was raised by her grandmother, Denise. She also spent time in and out of the care system.

But instead of holding her back, Sophie's difficult start in life gave her even more determination to succeed. She's drawn on her past experiences, and created characters in her shows based on people in her own life, including her mum.

"My mum was a drug addict. She's not a character you would expect to love on camera. But she is lovable and funny," Sophie told Manchester Evening News.

"That's what I know. It's my world."

She found her calling in Ibiza

When Sophie's grandmother, Denise got divorced, she took them both on a celebratory holiday to Ibiza.

It was during her time on the White Island where a young Sophie first fell in love with performing.

Recalling the life-changing trip in her 2022 BAFTA acceptance speech, Sophie said: "My grandmother went to the Cafe de Mar, and I joined the hotel drama club. And that's where I got my first taste of it — I played the Crying Clown. My grandmother was at the back, watching me and smoking, and said, 'You're fantastic'. And after that she just supported me so much with this dream to be an actress."

Sadly Denise never got to see all of her granddaughter's success, as she passed away while Sophie was filming the first season of Alma's Not Normal.

Sophie worked as an escort before getting her big break

Sophie previously worked as an escort to fund her career, and has a bonkers tale from that time.

Appearing on an episode of Unforgiveable, Sophie told hosts Mel Giedroyc and Lou Sanders she was a "fabulous" escort.

"I had quite a lot of clients," she revealed. "But then I said to my madam, 'look, I'm knackered.' She didn't listen, she was just sending me one after the other. I was awful by the end."

After getting sacked, Sophie ended up robbing money meant for her madam (which had been stashed in a washing machine), disguised in a garden gnome costume, to fund a trip to Wales to perform the play she'd written called "The Gnome Bandit".

Yes, we told you it was bonkers!

She was the inaugural recipient of the Caroline Aherne bursary

Sophie grew up dreaming of following in the footsteps of Northern comediennes such as Caroline Aherne and Victoria Wood.

It was rather fitting then that she was the first winner of the BBC's Caroline Aherne bursary, which was set up in honour of the Royle Family and Mrs Merton star who died in 2016.

Sophie beat off hundreds of other comics to win the prize of £5,000, which she used to develop her work.

Speaking at the time of her 2018 win, Sophie said: "I'm honoured and absolutely over the moon."

“I look forward to continuing that legacy with my own updated take on the Northern, working-class experience as part of this bursary and hopefully inspire the next generation, just as Caroline inspired me.”

She launched her own platform to help others

Having spent time in care growing up, Sophie always has a focus on helping others.

In 2015, she founded Stories of Care, a nonprofit multi-platform literary project, which worked to give new writers, from diverse backgrounds, the chance to get their voices heard.

Sophie secured funding of over £100,000 to get the project off the ground. With that money, the organisation was able to help participants get their foot through the door.

“I do think it’s important to be changing the industry from the inside, isn’t it?” Sophie told The Independent. "There aren’t many opportunities for them to get in the industry; there isn’t the bank of mum and dad."

Sophie Willan has won two BAFTAs for her brilliant series, Alma's Not Normal. (Image credit: BBC/Expectation TV.)

She's given her BAFTA trophies their own names

Take a bow, Sophie — you're a double BAFTA winner!

She scooped a BAFTA Television Craft Award for Best Writer: Comedy for the pilot of Alma's Not Normal. Then at the 2022 British Academy Television Awards, Sophie won the Best Female Comedy Performance.

Hilariously, Sophie has named both of her golden face gongs.

Her writing BAFTA is Caroline - after Caroline Aherne, of course. And her other is called Julie, which is a nod to the one and only Julie Walters.

Sophie told BBC Woman's Hour the morning after winning she took Julie (the trophy) out for a liquid lunch with her boyfriend. Then Julie was safely returned to the hotel, and Sophie went on to G-A-Y where she partied until 4 am.

Now that's what you call celebrating in style!

Sophie's house is very pink

Sophie's success with Alma enabled her to get on the property ladder. And she's decorated her home in Salford in her favourite colour — pink!

"I do my own decorating," the star revealed in a chat with Radio Times. "My house is so pink it's like I'm living in a bowl of Gaviscon! But it's the best thing that's come out of Alma for me, is buying a house. I worked all my life for that."

Although scary to some, Sophie relishes the independence of living alone.

"I am a big fan of it," she says. "You've got your own set of rules."

Plus she has full control of the teleremote — winning!

Sophie Willan's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actress...

How old is Sophie Willan? Sophie Willan is 36, she was born on October 21, 1987.

Is Sophie Willan married? Sophie Willan is not married.

Does Sophie Willan have any children? Sophie Willan does not have any children.

Where was Sophie Willan born? Sophie Willan was born in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

