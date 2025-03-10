Phillipa Soo — things you didn't know about the TV star

If you've just discovered Phillipa Soo from her role as Nurse Avery Morgan in Ryan Murphy's hit series Doctor Odyssey, you're only hit the tip of the iceberg. Soo is an award-winning actress, vocalist and author.

Known for originating the role of Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel's original Broadway production of Hamilton, Soo recently talked with People about the production's 10th anniversary in 2025 and noted how the role was near and dear to her heart. "This character that we created is very much inspired by a younger version of myself,” Soo said. “I had terrible stage fright as a kid, yet it gave me so much joy to sing, and perform, and dance. And eventually, that led to acting."

When it comes to her theater roots, after her role in Hamilton Soo appeared in Amélie and The Parisian Woman, both in 2017, as well as playing the roles of Guenevere in the 2023 production of Camelot and Cinderella in 2022's Into the Woods.

In 2019, Soo appeared in 13 episodes of The Code, and some of her other television appearances include The Bite, Dopesick and Shining Girls. She also appeared in 2021's critically acclaimed tick, tick... BOOM!

Keep reading to learn more about Phillipa Soo.

1. Phillipa Soo has won two Grammy Awards

Phillipa Soo has won two Grammy Awards and she was nominated for a Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

After originating the role of Eliza Hamilton in the hit musical Hamilton on Broadway, Soo won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical that same year. She was also nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Hamilton when it premiered on Disney Plus.

Soo earned her second Grammy Award in 2023 when Into the Woods took home the award for Best Musical Theater Album.

2. Phillipa Soo wrote a children's book

Not only is Phillipa Soo a talented actor and singer, she's also the author of a children's book called "Piper Chen Sings". Published in April 2024 and co-written with her sister-in-law, Maris Pasquale Doran, "Piper Chen Sings" is described as "an empowering story about a girl who turns her performance jitters into confidence when faced with singing a solo at her school concert."

Soo expressed gratitude to her followers when her book hit the New York Times Bestseller List shortly after publication.

3. You can find Phillipa Soo on social media

Phillipa Soo is active on social media. She has an Instagram account where she frequently posts pictures from her life. In February 2025 she shared pictures from her appearance at the MUAHS Awards. MUAHS stands for Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists, and Soo was there to present an award while also celebrating and supporting Sabrina Wilson, her make-up artist on Doctor Odyssey.

On Valentine's Day, Soo shared a sweet selfie with her husband, Steven Pasquale.

Phillipa Soo's fact file

Here are some frequently asked questions about Phillipa Soo.

How old is Phillipa Soo?

Phillipa Soo is 34 years old. She was born on May 31, 1990.

Is Phillipa Soo married?

Phillipa Soo is married to actor Steven Pasquale, known for his role in Rescue Me and Six Feet Under.

Does Phillipa Soo have any children?

Phillipa Soo does not have any children.

Where was Phillipa Soo born?

Phillipa Soo was born in Libertyville, Illinois.

How tall is Phillipa Soo?

Phillipa Soo is five foot eight.

