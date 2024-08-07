Doctor Odyssey: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

Ryan Murphy is known for his high-octane dramas like 9-1-1, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and more, and now he's taking medical procedurals to the high seas. Doctor Odyssey is the latest medical procedural coming to ABC this fall and it promises to be one heck of a bon voyage.

One of Ryan Murphy's staples is ramping up an already high-stakes situation. Medical emergencies happen every day on cruise ships and it's the job of the crew to make sure that no one on board knows about it. This sleek and stylish medical procedural features all of the traits that fans love about medical dramas and pairs them with a luxurious life onboard a cruise ship, making for a fun twist on a classic favorite.

And while you might be thinking this is 9-1-1 meets The Love Boat (which technically isn't wrong...), we fully expect that Murphy is going to pull out all the stops for this high-stakes adventure on the high seas.

Here's everything we know about Doctor Odyssey.

Doctor Odyssey premieres on September 26, 2024. Doctor Odyssey will air Thursday at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, sandwiched between 9-1-1 season 8 at 8 pm ET/PT and followed by Grey's Anatomy season 21.

ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV.

Doctor Odyssey premise

Here's the official synopsis of Doctor Odyssey from ABC: "From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

Doctor Odyssey cast

Doctor Odyssey features Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Sean Teale (Rosaline) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice).

Doctor Odyssey trailer

An official trailer for Doctor Odyssey hasn't been released yet, but here's a teaser trailer as well as a look behind the scenes of the new show.

Doctor Odyssey ABC Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On