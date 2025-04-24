Why Doctor Odyssey, 9-1-1 aren't on TV tonight, April 24
ABC will have a live sporting event on instead.
It has been a busy few weeks on 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey. Firehouse 118 was dealt a massive blow with the loss of their beloved captain while the Odyssey's medical team has been dealing with lots of drama in their personal lives. You might be wondering if Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 are on TV tonight, April 24. Here's what you need to know.
After a string of new episodes for both shows, neither Doctor Odyssey nor 9-1-1 will be on tonight. Instead, ABC will be featuring a live broadcast of the 2025 NFL Draft beginning at 8 pm ET (taped for the West Coast).
Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long for new episodes of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, as both shows will have new episodes on May 1.
Here's what we know about the next new episode of Doctor Odyssey, titled "Double Booked," airing May 1: "Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked; Max, Avery and Tristan provide medical attention to both VIP authors."
The May 1 episode of 9-1-1 season 8 is titled "The Last Alarm," and while we don't have an episode description we can guess that the episode will feature fallout from the tragic death of beloved fire captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), who sacrificed his life to ensure that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) would survive.
The season finales for both shows air May 15, which means that there are only three episodes left. 9-1-1 has already been renewed for a ninth season but fans are waiting with bated breath for news about Doctor Odyssey's fate.
Rumor has it that the Doctor Odyssey season finale has been written in such a way that it could serve as a series finale just in case the show isn't renewed. There are whispers among fans that it was always meant to be a single season, but on the other hand the show's ratings and fan base lead viewers to question why such a popular show wouldn't come back for another season.
9-1-1 season 8 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, followed by Doctor Odyssey at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.
