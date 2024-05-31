Grey’s Anatomy season 21: everything we know about the long-running medical drama

TV’s longest-running medical drama in primetime returns for more tear-jerking moments and intriguing storylines with Grey's Anatomy season 21.

The series continued to captivate fans in season 20, and while season 21 will of course include many things that are familiar, there will be some noticeable changes. We're talking cast departures and even a brand-new showtime. Curious as to what we mean?

Here's everything we know about Grey's Anatomy season 21.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced, but when episodes begin to roll out, they'll do so on Thursdays on ABC. Unlike with the previous season, new episodes will debut in the 10 pm ET/PT hour. The show's 9 pm timeslot is being taken over by the new series Doctor Odyssey.

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the season become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

In the UK, season 20 episodes are expected to stream on Disney Plus.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 cast

Kevin McKidd, Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

First things first, in some casting departure news, Midori Francis is exiting the role of intern Mika Yasuda. Additionally, Jake Borelli is set to part ways with his character Levi Schmitt, but Deadline states his exit won't actually happen until early into season 21.

With all of that being said, it's expected that the rest of the main cast will remain the same at this point. However, again according to Deadline, budget cuts will impact the cast as veteran players are being guaranteed fewer episodes. That translates to the likelihood that you'll see a little less of your favorite characters.

Here is the anticipated cast of series regulars:

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd (Brave) as Dr. Owen Hunt

Kim Raver (24) as Dr. Teddy Altman

Camilla Luddington (True Blood) as Dr. Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone (Private Practice) as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Chris Carmack (Nashville) as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill (This Is Us) as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Adelaide Kane (Once Upon a Time) as Dr. Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Dr. Benson Kwan

Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Dr. Simone Griffith

Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) as Dr. Lucas Adams

Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom) as Dr. Nick Marsh

With Ellen Pompeo apparently always down to pop in the series as Meredith Grey, we think you can expect to see her from time to time.

Grey’s Anatomy plot

Specific plot points for the new season have not yet been announced, but here is a synopsis of the original series:

"Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama... follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white."

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 21 trailer, but once one becomes available, we'll place it here.