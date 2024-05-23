Chicago P.D. season 12: everything we know about the new season

After 11 seasons, Chicago P.D. has cemented itself as one of television's beloved police procedurals. Together with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, the trio of Dick Wolf shows make up a powerful block on NBC's TV lineup. Not surprisingly, NBC renewed all three shows and they will be back with full seasons in the fall.

Here's what we know about Chicago P.D. season 12.

Chicago P.D. season 12 will air Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC in the fall, with Chicago Med season 10 kicking off the night at 8 pm ET/PT and Chicago Fire season 13 following at 9 pm ET/PT.

You can catch up on previous seasons of Chicago P.D. and the other One Chicago shows on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. season 12 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are also available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

If you want to watch any NBC show the day after it airs, you'll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.

Chicago P.D. season 12 plot

Here's a look at the official Chicago P.D. synopsis from NBC:

"Chicago P.D. is back for an all-new season as the Intelligence Unit continues to protect the city — and each other — at all costs. Led by the tough but fair Sergeant Hank Voight, the team is committed to seeking justice and cracking down on crime to make Chicago a safer place."

Chicago P.D. season 12 cast

It's still early when it comes to casting news for season 12, but we can safely assume that the Chicago P.D. season 11 cast will make a return for season 12, including:

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater

Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Chicago P.D. season 12 trailer

It's too early for a Chicago P.D. season 12 trailer, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.