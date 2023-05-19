Grey’s Anatomy season 20: everything we know about the long-running medical drama
What’s next for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?
Further extending its reign as TV’s longest-running medical drama in primetime, Grey’s Anatomy season 20 marks a continued renaissance for the show.
When Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey left Seattle in season 19, fans were wondering how the show could continue. After all, Meredith was the last surviving original intern at Grey Sloan Memorial, and the show is literally called Grey’s Anatomy. However, the series found its footing with fans by introducing a whole new crop of interns, in many ways, placing their lives at the forefront of the drama.
So what happens next in the show’s historic run? Here’s everything we know about Grey’s Anatomy season 20.
Grey’s Anatomy season 20 release date
An official release date has not yet been set. Once we receive more information on when the new episodes will premiere, we’ll pass along the update.
Grey’s Anatomy season 20 cast
To date, there have been no announcements made as to season 20 castings. So for now, we anticipate the season 19 cast is returning, sans Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary who both parted ways with the show.
With that being said, we expect series originals Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. to return as Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber respectively. Wilson has often appeared in Station 19 since the spinoff’s very beginning and has also been spotted in General Hospital and Frankie & Alice. Pickens Jr. has been featured in The Conners and The X-Files.
Rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:
- Kevin McKidd (Brave) as Dr. Owen Hunt
- Kim Raver (24) as Dr. Teddy Altman
- Camilla Luddington (True Blood) as Dr. Jo Wilson
- Caterina Scorsone (Private Practice) as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
- Chris Carmack (Nashville) as Dr. Atticus Lincoln
- Jake Borelli (The Thing about Harry) as Dr. Levi Schmitt
- Anthony Hill (This Is Us) as Dr. Winston Ndugu
- Adelaide Kane (Once Upon a Time) as Dr. Jules Millin
- Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Dr. Benson Kwan
- Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Dr. Simone Griffith
- Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) as Dr. Lucas Adams
- Midori Francis (Good Boys) as Dr. Mika Yasuda
- Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom) as Dr. Nick Marsh
Grey’s Anatomy season 20 plot
It’s a bit too early to know specific plot points for season 20. However, at the heart of the show is a medical drama that follows both the professional and personal lives of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, a hospital portrayed in Seattle, Washington.
As previously mentioned, season 19 started to place a lot of focus on the new crop of interns. It’s expected this pivot to follow the fresh blood of the show will continue in the forthcoming episodes.
Once more news about the storylines for season 20 become available, we’ll pass along the updates.
Grey’s Anatomy season 20 trailer
It’s still very early in production as it pertains to Grey’s Anatomy season 20, so an official trailer is not available. Once one surfaces, we’ll place it here.
How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 20
Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes of the season become available to stream the next day on Hulu.
In the UK, season 20 episodes are expected to stream on Disney Plus.
