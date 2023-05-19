Grey’s Anatomy season 20: everything we know about the long-running medical drama

Further extending its reign as TV’s longest-running medical drama in primetime, Grey’s Anatomy season 20 marks a continued renaissance for the show.

When Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey left Seattle in season 19, fans were wondering how the show could continue. After all, Meredith was the last surviving original intern at Grey Sloan Memorial, and the show is literally called Grey’s Anatomy. However, the series found its footing with fans by introducing a whole new crop of interns, in many ways, placing their lives at the forefront of the drama.

So what happens next in the show’s historic run? Here’s everything we know about Grey’s Anatomy season 20.

An official release date has not yet been set. Once we receive more information on when the new episodes will premiere, we’ll pass along the update.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 cast

Chris Carmack and Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

To date, there have been no announcements made as to season 20 castings. So for now, we anticipate the season 19 cast is returning, sans Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary who both parted ways with the show.

With that being said, we expect series originals Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. to return as Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber respectively. Wilson has often appeared in Station 19 since the spinoff’s very beginning and has also been spotted in General Hospital and Frankie & Alice. Pickens Jr. has been featured in The Conners and The X-Files.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are the following:

Kevin McKidd (Brave) as Dr. Owen Hunt

Kim Raver (24) as Dr. Teddy Altman

Camilla Luddington (True Blood) as Dr. Jo Wilson

Caterina Scorsone (Private Practice) as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Chris Carmack (Nashville) as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Jake Borelli (The Thing about Harry) as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Anthony Hill (This Is Us) as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Adelaide Kane (Once Upon a Time) as Dr. Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Dr. Benson Kwan

Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Dr. Simone Griffith

Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) as Dr. Lucas Adams

Midori Francis (Good Boys) as Dr. Mika Yasuda

Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom) as Dr. Nick Marsh

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 plot

It’s a bit too early to know specific plot points for season 20. However, at the heart of the show is a medical drama that follows both the professional and personal lives of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, a hospital portrayed in Seattle, Washington.

As previously mentioned, season 19 started to place a lot of focus on the new crop of interns. It’s expected this pivot to follow the fresh blood of the show will continue in the forthcoming episodes.

Once more news about the storylines for season 20 become available, we’ll pass along the updates.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 trailer

Alexis Floyd, Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

It’s still very early in production as it pertains to Grey’s Anatomy season 20, so an official trailer is not available. Once one surfaces, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 20

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC original series and as such, new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the season become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

In the UK, season 20 episodes are expected to stream on Disney Plus.