Grey's Anatomy season 20 episode 2 recap: surgical bingo

In Grey's Anatomy season 20 episode 2, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) realizes she's changed as a teacher and person, but Ben (Jason George) reminds her that it's all for the better. While we see Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo's (Camilla Luddington) relationship grow stronger, Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone's (Alexis Floyd) relationship falls apart in true Grey's Anatomy fashion.

Read on for our breakdown of what happened in the episode, "Keep the Family Close."

Miranda vs the baby surgeons

The interns are officially back to the basics, and until they complete their procedure cards to perfection they won't even be able to look at an OR under Miranda's new orders.

Teddy (Kim Raver) recruits Mika (Midori Francis) to check on her patients since she's still recovering while Jules (Adelaide Kane) has a pregnant patient named Allie who came in with a family softball game disaster. However, she ends up working on most of the family as well, who later named her the MVP.

A John Doe, who was shot multiple times, that Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) and Lucas are working on dies, but Blue then asks if he can take over the cardiac massage before they officially declare him dead, leading to a miracle. His heart starts beating again!

Winston (Anthony Hill) disagrees with Miranda's methods, saying that this is stunting the interns' education and interfering with his work. Naturally, she pushes back, knowing what a good teacher she is, even if it leads to doubts later.

As for Mika, Owen (Kevin McKidd) requests that he get his wife to rest, which is no easy task for anyone, let alone an intern. Mika uses the opportunity to tell Teddy that she is not fine, reminding Teddy she was next to her when the chief of surgery collapsed in the OR and pounded on her heart to keep her alive. Recounting that traumatic moment is enough for Teddy to finally break down in sobs.

When Blue asks if he gets credit for the cardiac massage, Miranda gives a powerful lecture on the importance of saving lives and remembering that their patient is a human being, not a blank box to be checked off their procedure cards.

After Simone's accidental reveal of Dante's life-changing diagnosis, she tries to distract herself with Lucas, who just wants the two of them to talk. Immediately, she pulls away and leaves, prolonging their much-needed conversation once again.

In the end, Lucas and Simone can't get on the same page. Simone says she needs to put herself and her career first, which means it's not a good time for them. This is the last straw for Lucas and after calling her out, he declares that they're done, roommates and nothing more.

Flirting or something more?

Dante, who comes in with a gallbladder infection, immediately shows interest in Levi (Jake Borelli), aka his 'hot surgeon." However, the flirting does not get very far after Simone reveals he's positive for HIV, which he did not know. He doesn't believe her, insistent that she's wrong, and wants to go home. Before he's able to leave, he and Levi have a deep conversation about what dating will look like for Dante going forward, which ends when the pain becomes too much and he agrees to do the surgery.

After the surgery, Dante asks if Levi has any dinner plans, and while he has other patients, the doctor decides he can afford to spare 20 minutes to sit and talk with Dante.

Amelia has an important reminder

During Allie's spinal surgery with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Link and Jo are still discussing the fact that she doesn't remember the many guys who have flirted with her throughout their friendship, specifically since they met due to him bailing her out when a guy was hitting on her. Thankfully, Amelia doesn't mind her ex starting a new relationship and reminds Jo how sentimental Link is, adding that he remembers everything because he cares. It's the reminder that she needs and Jo goes for a grand gesture of a candlelit dinner for Link when he arrives home, bringing up some of the memories of their relationship that she considers to be special.

This episode is seemingly an eye-opener for Amelia as well, who expresses to Winston that she misses her family and Kai, asking if he would get a burger with her. He agrees, hopefully starting a better relationship for both of their sakes.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.