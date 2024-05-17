Law & Order: SVU season 26 — everything we know about the hit crime drama

For many TV watchers over the past two decades, the fall primetime lineup wouldn’t seem right without hearing the infamous "dun, dun" to kick off new captivating episodes of Law & Order: SVU. Thankfully, with Law & Order: SVU season 26 helping to round out NBC’s Fall 2024-2025 TV season, fans can continue to see Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) lead her SVU squad as they solve some more of the most provocative cases.

So what do we know about Law & Order: SVU season 26 and the new episodes? Keep reading to find out.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, NBC has released its primetime lineup for the fall and the new SVU episodes will continue to debut on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT. In some additional programming news, Law & Order season 24 will return in its 8 pm ET/PT spot on Thursdays while the 10 pm ET/PT timeslot is going to be occupied by Found for its sophomore season.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU premiere live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of SVU become available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere on TV.

We don’t have a UK release date for the new season, but we anticipate new episodes will debut on Sky Witness when the time comes.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 plot

We don’t have specific storylines for the new season at this time. However, as more information about Law & Order: SVU season 26 becomes available, we’ll pass along the update. But at the foundation of the series is a crime procedural that follows sexual assult and child-related crimes in Manhattan.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 cast

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Scott Gries/NBC)

No major casting departures been announced thus far, so we anticipate the main players from season 25 will return for the new episodes. Leading the show is the legendary Mariska Hargitay. Since the inception of SVU, she's been playing Olivia Benson, a role for which she's received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and Screen Actor Guild Awards. Additionally, while portraying the famous detective, she's made appearances in Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Expected to join Hargitay as a tenured member of the team is Ice-T who plays Fin Tutuola. Prior to his stint on SVU, he was a hit rapper and a recognizable face from New Jack City and New York Undercover.

We anticipate Peter Scanavino (Deception) and Octavio Pisano (Coyote) to

Law & Order: SVU season 26 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a trailer for the new season, but when one becomes available we’ll place it here.