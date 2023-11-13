Griselda: release date, cast, teaser and everything we know about the Sofía Vergara drama series

If you've never heard of the name Griselda Blanco, then the new series Griselda will hopefully serve as both captivating and educational.

The crime drama sees Emmy-nominated actress Sofía Vergara portray the drug queenpin who earned billions in revenue from the illicit sale of cocaine in the US during the 70s and 80s. However, like many drug lords of that era, she amassed her fortune while also gaining a reputation that struck fear in many. If you're a true crime buff, then Griselda may serve as a must-watch series in 2024.

Here's everything we know about Griselda.

Griselda premieres on Thursday, January 25, on Netflix. The series consists of six hour-long episodes.

Griselda plot

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history."

Griselda trailer

While a full trailer for Griselda is not yet available, Netflix has released the following teaser for the series. For those used to seeing Vergara as the funny Gloria in Modern Family, prepare to see her in a whole new light.

Griselda cast

As previously mentioned, the drama stars Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco. While Vergara shot to superstardom with her role in Modern Family, she's also appeared in films like Bottom of the 9th, Hot Pursuit, Chef and her voice can be heard in Strays. She also serves as a judge on America’s Got Talent, which recently wrapped season 18.

Helping Vergara bring the story of Griselda to life are Alberto Guerra and Christian Tappan. Guerra starred in projects such as Narcos: Mexico and Cassandro, while Tappan has appeared in things like Snowfall and The Great Heist.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

Also known as the Cocaine Godmother and The Black Widow, Blanco was a major player in the drug trafficking game in the US in the 70s and 80s. As reported by A&E , her base of operations in Miami grew to distribute roughly 300 kilos of cocaine per month. Additionally, A&E states she was "allegedly responsible for more than 200 murders, including the assassination of all three of her husbands." Her net worth from her drug empire at one time was reported to be over $2 billion.

Sofía Vergara, Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch Griselda

