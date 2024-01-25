Griselda episode 3 recap: Griselda is betrayed

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Griselda episode 3, "Mutiny."

Just as Griselda's (Sofía Vergara) business in Miami is taking off, she draws the eyes of big-time drug kingpin Rafa Salazar (Camilo Jiménez Varón) and the Ochoas crime organization. Unfortunately for her, this attention leads to her losing almost everything. Elsewhere, her rival Amilcar (José Zúñiga) doesn't fare any better as he's arrested.

Here's what happened in Griselda episode 3.

If you build it, the Ochoas will come

Rafa gets word to Griselda that he and the Ochoas want to meet with her and German Panesso (Diego Trujillo). The Ochoas are a big drug supplier and Arturo (Christian Tappan) suspects Rafa is reaching out because he wants to buy Griselda out of her Miami drug operation. Where Arturo looks at this as a good thing, the queenpin is not so sure.

Griselda, German and Dario (Alberto Guerra), Griselda's new head bodyguard, arrive in the Bahamas to meet Rafa. As soon as they step off the plane, he shows them his airport hangar full of cocaine, a move Griselda thinks is meant to intimidate her and German — she would be proven right.

After the airport, Rafa takes them to his home and explains that the Ochoas are planning to move to Miami and set up a drug operation. He acknowledges the hard work Griselda put in to develop a new clientele in the city and establish her system of dealers, offering to pay her and German $15 million to hand over what they've built. While German is inclined to take the deal, Griselda says no, which ends the meeting. German becomes angry with Griselda for passing on the proposition.

Griselda tries to unite the dealers of the city

Griselda meets with the other big dealers in Miami including Amilcar's right-hand man Rivi (Martín Rodríguez) and Papo Mejia (Maximiliano Hernández). She pitches that they all stand against the Ochoas. She believes if they unite behind her and tell Rafa that the Ochoas can be their supplier but the dealers will sell the drugs in their own territories as usual, Rafa will be forced to agree to the terms.

At first, the dealers rally behind Griselda. Then they start asking Rivi if Amilcar is willing to join them. Rivi points out that Amilcar is being investigated for murder and thinks getting bought out by Rafa is his way to escape before he's arrested. This news makes the other dealers pull their support. Trying to save her failing plan, Griselda chases Rivi down before he leaves and asks him for a meeting with Amilcar.

Amilcar tells Griselda while he likes her idea, he can't support it because he's leaving town due to the pending murder charge. He shares there's a witness in the case that can identify him. That's when a desperate Griselda offers to get rid of the witness so the case is dropped.

Shortly thereafter, Griselda speaks with Dario and tells him to pay a visit to the witness and kill him. With his orders, Dario and Chucho (Fredy Yate) go to the witness' house but find he is not alone, he's with his wife and baby. This prompts Dario to call and verify that Griselda still wants the witness dead, which she does.

After Dario and Chucho murder this man and his wife, sparing the baby, Griselda meets with Amilcar who officially backs her plan to consolidate the Miami dealers. However, he tells her that while in private the two of them will be partners running things, in public, he'll be the one in charge. Griselda isn't a fan of the arrangement but goes along with it.

Amilcar is arrested

During the Miami Police Department's investigation into Amilcar for murder, June (Juliana Aidén Martinez), without permission from her commanding officers, sends a second pair of fingerprints lifted from the scene of the homicide to the lab with a hunch the results could tie Amilcar to the crime.

While waiting on these results, June finds herself becoming frustrated with her position in the homicide division and quits. When she later packs her things, she's interrupted by Captain Sweetwater (Michael Reilly Burke) who informs her that they know she sent prints to the lab. She immediately becomes apologetic, but he says her apologies aren't necessary as the fingerprints at the scene match Amilcar's, which is enough to get an arrest warrant.

On the day of the arrest, June is packing the remaining items in her office when she's approached by Detective Diaz (Gabriel Sloyer), who is there on special assignment to help with the Amilcar case. He congratulates her on her detective work and asks her to go with the team as they arrest the kingpin. She takes him up on the offer.

Rivi and Amilcar are driving down the streets of Miami when they are ambushed by police cars. Instead of just giving up, the duo gets out of their vehicle and starts shooting. As chaos unfolds, Rivi and Amilcar run and June chases after Amilcar, ultimately capturing him.

June ends her exciting day by agreeing to join a new joint task force Officer Diaz is heading up to stop the influx of drugs and drug-related crimes.

Griselda is betrayed

Griselda and her team walk into a nightclub expecting to meet with Rafa, Amilcar and the other dealers to celebrate the agreement reached with the Ochoas about cocaine trade in Miami. To Griselda's surprise, she finds out that even though she had the previously mentioned witness killed, Amilcar was arrested. Also, Papo has taken over Amilcar's territory and made another deal with Rafa that cuts Griselda out completely.

Adding insult to injury, German tells Griselda he's decided to end their partnership, he's going to work with Papo and Rafa and he's hired her low-level distributors (the tennis pros, the aerobic instructors and more). Effectively, Griselda is left with no business and no pathway to sell drugs if she wants to start over in Miami.

One-on-one, Griselda pleads with Rafa not to do this, but he tells her in no uncertain terms he doesn't want to work with her. He recognizes her genius and hustle and claims to be more afraid of her than the "idiots" like Papo he decided to work with.

All episodes of Griselda are now streaming on Netflix.