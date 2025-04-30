The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 6 recap: Ramona pressures Thony

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 6 begins at the hospital, where Thony (Elodie Yung) deals with a patient more interested in going to the Jake Paul fight than heeding her medical advice. She then gets an emergency pager from the cartel, forcing her to leave abruptly.

It turns out the Aryan Brotherhood has shot numerous members of the cartel at their drug warehouse. Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) tells Thony that Ramona (Kate del Castillo) made this mess, but he intends to clean it up.

How will Jorge fight back against the Aryan Brotherhood? Are Thony, Ramona and Jorge all getting along at the house? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 6, “Money, Power & Respect.”

Chris goes viral

Fiona (Martha Millan), Chris (Sean Lew) and Jaz (Faith Bryant) adapt to living with JD (Ryan Sands). When Jaz is accepted into her first choice university, Chris becomes a little jealous of Jaz’s success.

After a video Chris made attracted over 400,000 views, he’s encouraged to do another video. However he’s worried it’ll bring too much attention to him, especially as he’s undocumented. But eventually Chris warms to the idea.

While filming the new video, Chris dances on the edge of a building, which leads to him almost falling to his death.

Jorge fights back

Though Jorge previously cancelled his contract with the Aryan Brotherhood, they feel free to challenge Jorge’s authority now that Ramona is out of prison.

Ramona wants to help Jorge, but he refuses because he still doesn’t trust Ramona, unsure how she got out on bail. Ramona’s mere presence challenges Jorge’s leadership of the cartel, so Jorge needs to put a stop to it.

Jorge plans a retaliation against the Aryan Brotherhood, with the help of new associate Alejandra (Mariel Suarez). But rather than fighting them, she tips off the DEA, who raid the Aryan Brotherhood and take their product. This will destroy the Aryan Brotherhood, because they’ll waste their time arguing amongst each other to find the rat instead of fighting back against the Cartel.

Jorge is impressed by Alejandra’s work. But Alejandra says she’s devoted to Ramona, as she grew up in an orphanage and Ramona was her only benefactor. This means Jorge needs to keep an eye on Alejandra.

Thony becomes a cartel wife

Chasty Ballesteros and Elodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

On a rare weekend off from the hospital, Thony takes Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) and Violeta (Olivia Frida Filomena) to a birthday party. But when they arrive, Bianca (Chasty Ballesteros), the snooty mother who is holding the party, won’t allow Luca inside. Bianca used to be Vanessa’s best friend and she verbally attacks Thony, saying there must be a reason why Jorge married her so soon after Vanessa’s death.

A police officer following Thony calls Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini) and says he’s watching the women fight. Joel tells the officer to question Bianca. Bianca tells the officer that Thony and Jorge’s marriage is clearly fake.

It turns out, Luca has been telling Bianca’s son about their new home, the men with guns, how Thony sleeps in the pool house away from Jorge and that he doesn’t know Jorge well.

After overhearing the conversation, Ramona tells Thony and Jorge they need to take action against Bianca. She’s already had the cowboy assassin (Brian Norris) kidnap Bianca, tie her up and put her in Jorge’s garage.

Ramona tells Thony that Bianca knows all about the cartel because of Luca. Bianca kept her distance from the family before because of Vanessa, but now there’s nothing stopping her exposing them, and Bianca is set to give a statement to the ADA tomorrow. Ramona says there’s only one way this ends for Bianca, as she’s a threat to the whole family.

Ramona gives Thony a syringe full of opioids, tells her to inject Bianca with it, then to call a member of the cartel who will make it look like a suicide. She then leaves a terrified Thony alone to kill Bianca.

Thony calls Jorge to tell him what Ramona has done. But Jorge tells Thony she has to deal with it and find a way to strong-arm Ramona. Jorge does give Thony Vanessa’s old email password, which she uses to look through old emails.

Thony ultimately does inject Bianca. She then calls the cowboy assassin, saying she’s done her part. However, Thony later injects Bianca with something that brings her back to life. Turns out she has her own plan for dealing with Bianca. After reading Vanessa’s emails, Thony learned Bianca’s husband isn’t the father to their son. Thony tells Bianca she’ll tell her husband if she says anything to the ADA. Bianca vows to keep quiet.

A complicated situation

When Ramona finds out, she’s mad at Thony, but vows to stay silent during family dinner. After finishing her glass of wine, Ramona suddenly feels faint. Turns out, Thony filled half her glass with opioids, which will knock her out for the night. Ramona tells Thony she’s becoming a cartel wife, while Thony says they’ll discuss the rules for Ramona staying at the house tomorrow.

Thony and Luca have also moved into the main house, so she and Jorge look like a real couple in front of the children. Thony tells Luca he has to keep quiet about the family at school. Luca asks Thony why she married Jorge? Thony reasons because he’s a good dad and keeps them safe, which Jorge overhears.

Before they go to bed, Jorge praises Thony for her recent actions, but Thony doesn’t like who she is becoming. To make herself feel better, Thony goes to the hospital to check out the patient from the opening scene, who she is now able to convince to continue with his treatment.

Ramona has put the family in danger

Earlier in the episode, police officers take Ramona to Hunter (Rita Volk), who wants an update on Ramona’s plan to replace Jorge as the head of the cartel, as they struck a deal for Ramona to take over and turn Jorge’s mining project over to Hunter and her family. Hunter demands Ramona take Jorge out by midnight or she and her family will do it instead.

But after Thony gives Ramona opioids that make her fall asleep, she has 13 missed calls from Hunter. Hunter then calls her father and says they have a problem, saying it’s time to send in a strike team against Ramona and the cartel.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady air on Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu starting on Wednesdays.