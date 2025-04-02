The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 2 recap: Thony’s rough first day

Ahead of officially becoming the Sin Cara cartel’s doctor in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 2, Thony (Elodie Yung) is shown the ropes by Dr. Podesky (David Gibson), the man she’s replacing.

Podesky takes her to a storage unit, which is full of medical equipment and drugs. He advises Thony not to let the things she sees keep her up at night and whenever the pager goes off she has to answer it immediately. Podesky then leaves, only to be shot and killed by Ramona’s cowboy assassin (Brian Norris) while still in his car.

Does Thony realize just how dangerous her new job is? How will she balance working in the hospital with treating Sin Cara’s criminals? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 2, “Le Medecin.”

Fiona struggles to run the Cleaning Ladies

After losing a client, Fiona (Martha Millan) worries she won’t be able to run the Cleaning Ladies without Thony. Fiona is so desperate for new clients she agrees to clean Rose’s (Lea Salonga) community center, even though Rose was previously extremely patronizing to Fiona and her family.

When going to pay, Rose makes some passive aggressive comments about Fiona’s business not being legitimate, all so she can pay in cash. Fiona then refuses to take the money, telling Rose she never made her feel welcome.

Chris (Sean Lew) returns to the community center to get his headphones, where he runs into Rose’s son, who he used to be friends with. He apologizes for his mother, saying she’s deeply unhappy. Him and Chris then decide to hang out.

Thony’s worlds collide

Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) drives Thony to her new job at the hospital, giving her a work visa. She’s starting a medical training residency program; after three years, she’ll be certified to practice medicine anywhere in the US. Jorge also gives Thony a brand new car, as she needs to be available for him at any moment.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside the hospital, Thony is immediately given an attitude by her superior, Dr. Dupont (Daniel Bonjour). Later, Dupont even scolds Thony for talking over him when treating a patient.

Aside from that, Thony’s first day starts well. But when she’s paged by Feng (Alain Uy), one of Jorge’s associates, at the same time as an unconscious teenager is admitted, she prioritizes the teenager. Jorge reminds Thony he and his associates come first, otherwise he’ll fire her.

Thony arrives at Feng's phishing call center, where dozens of migrants are tied up and told to catfish and scam people online. Thony tries to take care of a man’s gangrene foot, while Benny (Chau Long), one of the people trapped there, pleads with Thony to help him leave. Thony insists she can’t help him. Thony tells Feng she’ll be back tomorrow to give the man more antibiotics.

When Thony returns, she’s told the patient was immediately put back to work and died. Benny again asks for Thony’s help, saying he was beaten just for talking to her. Thony gives Benny a lighter, which he uses to start a fire that sets off the sprinklers, destroying all of the computers, and forcing the migrants outside. Benny then sneaks into Thony’s car. She helps Benny escape out of the desert. She even allows him to hide in the Cleaning Lady’s warehouse.

Feng notices that Benny is missing and remembers he saw Benny and Thony talking, so he goes to check things out at the warehouse. Fion, who is bringing Benny some food, tries to force Feng out, while Benny avoids them by hiding in a dryer.

Jorge finally visits Ramona

Santiago Cabrera in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

While checking Jorge’s injured shoulder, Thony asks if he’s gone to see Ramona (Kate del Castillo) in prison yet. Jorge thinks Ramona was behind the hit on him. Thony reminds Jorge that if Ramona loses Jorge she loses the cartel and that he has power. Jorge promises to visit Ramona.

When he does, Ramona tells Jorge his mining plan has put a target on his back and says he should have killed those responsible for the attempted hit by now. Jorge wants to elevate Sin Cara to a level Ramona would never understand, but she just laughs at his dreams. When Jorge tells Ramona he has a meeting with Hunter Heller (Rita Volk), Ramona says he can’t trust the Hellers; Hunter’s father runs Vegas. Ramona insists that Jorge needs her, but Jorge reminds her he runs Sin Cara now.

Jorge wants to use the access road through Heller land to transport materials to and from his proposed rare Earth mine. Jorge says he’ll give them a generous percentage to do that. Hunter wants 75% of Jorge’s profit. Jorge and Hunter barter for a little bit, but he insists he has other options, as the mine borders a Native American reservation.

At his meeting with the reservation’s Chief Wovoka (Eugene Brave Rock), Jorge promises a huge fee and a percentage from the rare Earth mineral sales. Wovoka says he’ll consider the offer, if Ramona approves. Jorge says Ramona isn’t part of the project, but Wovoka is adamant she should be.

Jorge visits Ramona again. She apologizes for betraying him in the past. Jorge says he’ll work with Ramona, then warns her that if she betrays him again he’ll let everyone in the prison know who she is, and she won’t last another night. Ramona says she’ll find out what Wovoka wants. Ramona also wants to rebuild Jorge’s reputation, as it has been damaged after the assassination attempt.

Thony slowly wins over Dupont

Dupont tells Thony he doesn’t trust her, as she walked out on a patient who needed critical care. He also knows there’s a shady reason why Thony is working there, saying she cheated her way to the job. While Dupont can’t fire her, but he can limit the damage she’ll cause, telling her to stay away from his patients.

Later, Thony returns to the hospital and sits with the teenage patient until she falls asleep. DuPont calls Thony incompetent in French, not realizing that Thony speaks French. Thony then gives DuPont her story of coming to Las Vegas and the struggles she has faced. Starting to warm to her, Dupont calls Thony an “adequate” doctor.

Thony goes to get some sleep in the break room, only for the pager to go off. She meets Jorge in the desert. With help from Ramona, he found the man who tried to kill him and now Thony has to keep him alive.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady air Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu the next day.