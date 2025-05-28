The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10 recap: Thony takes charge

As The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10 begins, Thony (Élodie Yung) tells Fiona (Martha Millan) she slept with Dr. Dupont (Daniel Bonjour). Fiona is excited about Thony’s potential love triangle, but Thony insists it didn’t mean anything, it was just a way of releasing stress.

But Thony’s day is about to get a lot more stressful. Not just because she has to do the walk of shame into the hospital and see Dupont, but Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) war with Sam Heller (John Pyper-Ferguson) heats up, and she’s put right in the center of it.

Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10, “Queen for a Day.”

Jorge is arrested

El Don (Danny Pardo) says the word is out that Jorge missed his meeting with Sam Heller so he could kill the cowboy assassin (Brian Norris). The cartel’s associates know Jorge doesn’t have the $250 million to pay them back for the mining project. They’re out for blood. Jorge needs two days to get the money, as he’s planned a heist. El Don warns Jorge he doesn’t have two days.

At the hospital, Thony is paged. She arrives at the house where a husband, wife and their two children have already been brutally murdered. When Thony calls Jorge upset, Jorge tells Thony to get out of the house. Jorge realizes the dead father was a member of the cartel, and the murders were committed by another cartel member. Sin Cara is tearing itself apart.

At the same time, Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini) obtained a search warrant to go through Jorge’s house. They discover a bloodied picture of the murdered Rex Blackley, which has been planted in the house by someone. Jorge is placed under arrest.

Thony (briefly) becomes head of Sin Cara

As he’s leaving, Jorge tells El Don to put Thony and Luca in hiding — as someone is going to make a move to take over the cartel. Thony says she won’t hide until whoever killed the murdered family is found.

At the Coliseum, El Don tells Thony Jorge’s heist plan was to burst into Heller’s office. He’d then pull a gun on Heller and force Heller to give him a truck with $250 million worth of gold bars on it, which Jorge would use to pay back the cartel.

Feng (Alain Uy) arrives and says his boss, who is bank-rolling the mining business, is putting pressure on him to get the millions back from the cartel. If he doesn’t, his boss will destroy the cartel. Thony lies and says Jorge is in prison as part of a ruse. She also insists that while Jorge is in prison she’s in charge. El Don backs her up.

Thony then goes to visit Heller and simply asks him to give $250 million for the mining deed he stole from Jorge. But Heller is still annoyed that Jorge stood him up, throwing a racist remark about Thony and banning her from his headquarters.

While telling Fiona about it in front of Benny (Chau Long), the computer hacker says he can help Thony. Benny can put a virus on a thumb-drive. Thony would then just have to plug it into a computer on Heller’s network, which would spread the virus across all of his businesses and shut them all down. Thony would then demand $250 million from Heller, otherwise she won’t give him the password to disable the virus.

Martha Millan, Alain Uy, Chau Long and Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Thony is dubious, but Feng says it’s their best bet. Thony tells Feng if the plan works, Benny, who used to work in Feng’s cyber sweat-shop, is free.

Thony also figures out that Jorge’s maid has been bribed by Heller, feeding him information and planting the bloody photo. She forces the maid to give her the key-card into Heller’s building, threatening her life. The maid gives it to Thony.

As Thony makes her way through Heller’s building, a camera recognizes her face and alerts security. But she’s able to plug the thumb drive into the mainframe just before security can catch her.

Security takes Thony to Heller’s office where Heller learns his business’ system is down and he’s losing $10 million a minute. Thony then points a gun at Heller and tells him she’s Sin Cara. Heller transfers the money. When Thony is safely out of the building, Benny sends the password to Heller. El Don receives the money to be split among the cartel’s associates.

Jorge turns on Thony

During his interrogation, Jorge tells Joel the bloody photo was in the bag of money the police took from Rex’s widow. He’s not stupid enough to have kept the photo around and Joel knows it. Clearly someone inside Joel’s team is working for Heller.

When Joel investigates, he discovers Jorge was right. Jorge then tells Joel he wants to clear out corruption and says he’s in the best spot to do it. Joel is obviously skeptical.

Meanwhile, Thony finally listens to Jorge’s message where he declares he wants them to become a real family. Later, when Dupont asks her out for a drink, Thony says she wants to give her husband and family a chance.

When Thony meets with Jorge in Joel’s office, she says she finally listened to his message and is open to them being a family. But then Joel walks into the room and arrests Thony for the murder of Rex Blackley.

Jorge asks a confused Thony to trust him. Joel tells Thony he told her one of Jorge or Thony would have to testify against the other and that he gave her every chance. As Thony is led away in handcuffs she asks Jorge why he has seemingly testified against her and blamed her for Rex’s death.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady premiere on Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.