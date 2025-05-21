The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 9: an explosive situation

Things begin in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 9 with Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) and Thony (Élodie Yung) being interviewed by Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini). He asks why they’re sleeping in separate houses and are seemingly living different lives? After answering these questions satisfactorily, Joel tells Thony that when she gets tired of living a lie, she knows where to find him.

Meanwhile, Jorge tortures people as he searches for news on where the cowboy assassin (Brian Norris) is hiding. Thony tells Fiona (Martha Millan) she feels guilty for reminding Jorge of Vanessa’s death and reopening a wound inside him. This leads Fiona to believe Thony is falling for Jorge.

Does Thony really love Jorge? Where is the cowboy assassin hiding? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 9, "Hearts on Fire.”

Fiona takes her car business to the next level

Fiona’s car sharing business is booming. She splits the money evenly among the other undocumented drivers and still has enough to put an offer down on the house.

Fiona gets approved for a mortgage, but is unhappy with the interest rate. It’s higher because she is undocumented. She’s also told her down payment has been doubled.

A livid Fiona decides to hire more drivers, even though she was previously trying to keep the numbers down.

Jorge is torn between Heller and the Cowboy

Jorge prepares for his meeting with Sam Heller (John Pyper-Ferguson). El Don (Danny Pardo) reminds Jorge that if he can’t come to an agreement with Heller to pay back the cartel associates, then there’ll be a cartel war.

Meanwhile, El Don also tells Feng (Alain Uy) to search for escorts, as the cowboy assassin has used them in the past. Feng discovers that the cowboy assassin just hired an escort and is in a hotel room.

Jorge heads to the hotel and bursts into the room. After the cowboy assassin confirms Ramona (Kate del Castillo) killed Vanessa with her bare hands, the pair get into a fist-fight that results in Jorge choking the cowboy assassin to death. Killing the cowboy assassin, though, has caused Jorge to miss his meeting with Heller.

El Don says Jorge’s actions have threatened to tear the cartel apart, as others loyal to Ramona will notice he’s disappeared. Jorge wants El Don to let everyone in Ramona’s prison know she is the face of Sin Cara, knowing that they will want to kill her.

Thony’s hospital is targeted

Santiago Cabrera in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Earlier in the episode, Maria (Dani Oliveros), a drug mule, is knocked unconscious, but not before she sees the Cowboy assassin walk into the makeshift operating room..

Maria is eventually dropped off at Thony’s hospital, where Thony and Dupont (Daniel Bonjour) examine her, quickly noticing that she has been operated on. This makes Thony think Maria is part of the organ trade. When Maria wakes up, she admits to Thony she has brought drugs in from overseas for Sin Cara; she also mentions that a man with a cowboy hat was there when she was operated on, and he made sure that Maria was dropped off at this hospital.

X-rays reveal the cowboy assassin put a bomb inside Maria. This causes the hospital to be evacuated. But Thony decides to stay to work on Maria as everyone departs. Dupont stays, too, as Maria’s wound is getting worse.

The bomb disposal officers arrive and force Thony and Dupont to leave, as Maria cries out for Thony to stay. When they learn the surgical expert won’t arrive for another hour and a half, Dupont convinces the bomb disposal leader that Thony is an expert and that he’ll help Thony, grabbing her hand romantically to try and convince her. But Thony says she’ll operate on Maria alone.

When Jorge learns of the bomb, he drives straight to the hospital. So does Fiona. Over the phone, Thony tells Fiona that if something happens to her, she has to raise Luca.

Jorge manages to get inside the hospital, where he tries to convince Thony not to operate on Maria. He stops short of revealing his true feelings for her, though. Ultimately Jorge tells Thony to do what she has to do.

Thony does operate on Maria. After finding the bomb, Maria starts to flatline and Thony has to pump her heart with her hands. This puts her in the way of the bomb disposal leader, who says Thony has to move so she can cut the wire. Thony refuses to move, as Maria will die if she does. Thankfully, the bomb disposal leader manages to cut a wire and disarm the device.

Thony’s love triangle

Dupont and Thony finish Maria’s surgery. As they do, Thony comes clean to Dupont, revealing she’s the cartel doctor and only married Jorge so she can protect her family.

After the surgery, Jorge arrives at the hospital to check on Thony. Dupont tells him she just left, but Thony is still in the back of the hospital.

Dupont asks Thony if she is OK. She breaks down, saying she almost died today, she almost left Luca alone, and she put the hospital at risk. Dupont consoles her, leading to the two getting intimate..

At the same time, Jorge calls Thony and leaves her an emotional voicemail, where he confesses to killing the cowboy and says he wants their marriage to be real and for her, him, Violeta and Luca to be a real family.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady premiere on Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu on Wednesdays.