The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7 recap: Sin Cara goes to war

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7, “Keep the Family Close,” opens with Thony (Élodie Yung) tying a still unconscious Ramona (Kate del Castillo) up. Thony convinces Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) to leave the house early with the kids, leaving her alone with Ramona. When she finally wakes Ramona up, Thony tells her she crossed a line by kidnapping Bianca (Chasty Ballesteros) and telling Thony to kill her. Thony wants Ramona out of the family.

Ramona immediately panics, as she knows she missed her deadline to talk to Hunter Heller (Rita Volk) and the family is now in immediate danger. At that moment, a masked assassin shoots and kills the security guard, stealing his card to get into Jorge's compound.

Will Thony actually listen to Ramona? Who killed the security guard? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 7, “Keep The Family Close.”

Thony and Ramona are attacked

As Ramona pleads with Thony to cut her free, the lights go out in the house. When Thony goes to check what happened, she sees an assassin murder a bodyguard.

Thony runs back and cuts Ramona free. Ramona kills many of the assassins that have broken into their home. After they’re cornered, Ramona brings Thony to a safe room.

They have no way of contacting the outside world, so they have to hope the assassins won’t be able to break down the door.

While waiting, Ramona says Thony is her greatest project and insists Thony is power hungry like her. Thony says she’ll never be like Ramona.

Jorge meets Sam Heller

Sam Heller (John Pyber-Ferguson) meets with Jorge. He wants Jorge to give him 50% of his mining business. Jorge rejects the deal, but Sam says Jorge is too cartel to be Ivy League, and too Ivy League to be a cartel leader. Sam tells Jorge he’s his only chance of legitimacy.

After reading the contract, Jorge becomes interested, especially as Sam is the most powerful man in Vegas. But Jorge wants to build the mine with his family.

When Sam leaves, he texts the assassins to blow open Jorge’s safe house.

Thony is shot

Kate del Castillo and Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Thony and Ramona hear a huge explosion. They take cover and hope that the safe house door has stayed intact. After a while, they stop hearing the assassins, so Thony and Ramona walk out of the safe house to make sure the house is clear in case Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) and Violeta (Olivia Frida Filomena) return.

As they walk out, they find the house is now empty. The assassins have instead emptied a safe not even Ramona knew about.

However, one assassin is still in the house and he goes after the ladies. Ramona shoots the assassin, saving Thony’s life, but Thony is still shot. They have to go to a safe place, where Thony can be operated on. Thony tells Ramona to take her to her old house. But they aren’t the only ones there.

Fiona has a heart-to-heart with her kids

Chris (Sean Lew) and Ted have been squatting in Fiona’s (Martha Millan) old house. They wake to see that Chris’ latest video has had over 4 million views. He and Ted take some mushrooms to spark some more creative ideas.

But then Jaz (Faith Bryant) comes to the house to get her mail. She got a scholarship into college based on something she wrote, but she is worried her writing will upset Fiona, because it’s about her being too selfless.

Fiona also arrives at the house, where she has a heart-to-heart with Chris and Jaz. Fiona promises to start putting herself first. Jaz and Chris say they will be more honest.

Fiona then goes to see Benny (Chau Long), wanting his help to create a ride share app for undocumented workers. Fiona wants to make enough money from it so she can buy their old house, rather than living in JD’s (Ryan Sands) small apartment.

Fiona then gets a call saying Thony hasn’t picked up Luca from school. Fiona gets Luca and brings him back to her old house. But she’s very worried about Thony.

That’s when Ramona walks in carrying a severely injured Thony.

Loyalty

When Thony arrives at the house she tells Fiona to go to the hospital and get Dr. Dupont (Daniel Bonjour). Dupont, with Ramona’s help, is able to save Thony’s life.

After the surgery, Thony is intrigued by something Ramona sadid to Dupont, that she can’t watch another one of Jorge’s wives die. Thony thought Vanessa died in an accident, but now she’s suspicious if Ramona was somehow involved.

Thony also asks Dupont to keep the attack a secret, otherwise she’ll lose her license. Dupont warns Thony to not let the criminal world swallow her up.

Later, Thony tells Jorge she wants to stay at the old house while she recovers. Jorge promises to come up with a plan to keep Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini) off their backs and maintain that their marriage is real.

After returning to the home and spotting the above chaos, JD says Fiona has to stop prioritizing Thony. JD wants Fiona to put some distance between Thony and them. When Fiona says she can’t do that, JD splits up with her.

Sin Cara goes to war

Ramona tells Jorge the Hellers got her out of prison on the condition that she remove him from power and stop the mining project. Ramona insists she only did it because they were going to kill her and then Jorge.

Jorge tells Ramona he turned down Sam’s bid because he wanted to work with his family. But now, they have the deed to the mining land, which was in the safe that they blew open. A livid Jorge says Sin Cara can’t show any weakness after the attack on his home. They have to show a united front. They’re now at war with the Hellers.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady premiere Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu the next day.