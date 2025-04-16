The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 recap: a surprise marriage

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4 beings when a bachelorette party in Las Vegas goes into the men’s toilets to take a selfie as part of a dare, only to discover Rex Blackley’s dead body.

It turns out Neto’s soldiers left Rex’s body to be easily discovered after Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) killed Neto. Jorge tells El Don (Danny Pardo) to lean hard on the District Attorney to sort out the mess.

Will the District Attorney turn a blind eye to Rex’s murder, though? Will Thony (Elodie Yung) be linked to it? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 4, “Suspicious Minds.”

Heartbreak and promises

Chris (Sean Lew) goes to visit Camila (Esmeralda Camargo) in Los Angeles. On the way, Chris calls Camilla and lies, saying he can’t make it for her birthday. When Chris turns up, though, he spots Camila kissing another man. A heart-broken Chris returns to Vegas to drink and party with his friends.

Meanwhile, Jorge tells Chief Wovoka (Eugene Brave Rock) he is launching his mining business because he promised his wife Vanessa he’d leave the cartel on her deathbed. The Chief gives Jorge an access road through their land. All that’s now needed is approval from the mining commissioner.

Fiona’s work woes worsen

A wealthy client riding in Fiona’s (Martha Millan) cab offers her the chance to clean her mansion ahead of a lavish party. However, Fiona is being run ragged by all this extra work.

She turns up late to an event at Jaz’s (Faith Bryant) school. She still feels proud of herself, as she just picked up a new cleaning client and she made $1,700 in one week driving the cab. She only receives half of the money from the man who gave her the illegal job, though. She wants all the money, but he says he can just give her cab to someone else.

Fiona and her team expertly clean every inch of the house. But the wealthy client accuses Fiona and her team of stealing $1.77 that she’d left on the dryer. She’s then racist towards Fiona and says she’s going to leave terrible reviews across the internet that will put them out of business. One of the cleaners says she took the money because it kept falling off the dryer and gives it back to Fiona.

Fiona then sneakily takes a photo of the woman’s driver’s license.

Thony saves two lives

Daniel Bonjour and Elodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Dupont (Daniel Bonjour) gives poor bedside manner to Patty, a heavily pregnant woman, and her husband Carlos. When Thony scolds Dupont for his rudeness, he criticizes the couple’s obesity. Dupont then reminds Thony she is his intern.

Patty cries to Thony over putting her baby in jeopardy. Patty then has a seizure, which Thony is able to stabilize after catching it early. Dupont praises her work. Thony reveals to Dupont she originally came to the US because of her son’s illness.

Patty needs an emergency C-section, which could mean only one of Patty or the baby will survive. Dupont asks Carlos to pick which life they should prioritize. He chooses Patty. Though the surgery is a success and thankfully both mother and baby survive.

Dupont invites Thony to join him and the other residents for their weekly drink session. But Thony has to miss the drinks due to her involvement with the cartel.

The DA knows Thony was involved in Rex’s death

A week after Rex’s death, Thony still can’t sleep and is having nightmares over putting him out of his misery.

Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini) turns up at the hospital and quizzes Thony about Rex’s death. Joel knows Thony gave Rex’s wife $50,000. Thony claims she did so because she’s friends with Rex’s wife. But Joel also knows that Rex drove the assassins to try and kill Jorge and was offered $50,000 to do so. Lastly, he knows Thony is the cartel’s cleaning lady. Joel wants Thony to help build a case against Ramona (Kate del Castillo). But Thony says she won’t be used by the FBI again. He argues the cartel is using her. When Thony learns she’s not being arrested, she leaves, but Joel gives Thony his card.

Thony tells Fiona about Joel. When Fiona tries to blame Jorge, Thony says she’s the one who murdered Rex, even if it was a mercy killing.

After getting Rex’s toxicology report back, Joel returns to the hospital. With Rex being injected with a dangerous mixture of drugs that could only be found in a hospital, Joel uses a search warrant to go through the hospital.

Jorge’s makes a big decision about Thony

Thony visits Jorge, who already knows the hospital is being searched by the DA. Thony insists she’ll just lie on the stand if the DA questions her. When Jorge questions Thony herself she immediately buckles under the pressure. After Thony leaves, El Don tells Jorge that Thony needs to be killed. Jorge wants to find another way.

One of the DA’s agents is outside Jorge’s building and watches Thony go inside. Joel calls Thony to say her life is in danger. Agents are on the way, so Thony needs to stay in the building. She can’t get into a car with them, otherwise she’ll be killed. Joel then sends a picture of Dr. Podeski’s dead body to Thony to show what the cartel will do.

Jorge tells Thony the DA is going to charge one of them for Rex’s murder. He says Thony can go to the cartel’s safe house in Albuquerque until everything blows over. On the way to the car though, Thony fights to get away, pleading for her life. She then shouts out to Jorge that she has a solution…

Jorge and Thony should get married!

Jorge immediately looks intrigued by Thony’s suggestion, much to El Don’s disgust. Thony explains if they become man and wife they’ll be one legal entity. Jorge agrees, noting that if they get married they can’t testify against each other. Without that, the DA’s case falls apart.

Thony says they have to move fast, before the DA officers arrive. Thony and Jorge escape to the marriage office. When they arrive there, though, there is a huge queue. Jorge bribes the people in front so they jump ahead. They get their marriage license but it’s only legal after they sign the certificate at the chapel.

After their name pops up on the marriage license database, Joel orders every officer to search each Vegas wedding chapels.

With an upset Fiona as their witness, Thony and Jorge go through the vows. The Elvis impersonator will only sign the wedding certificate if they kiss, though. Jorge doesn’t want to, but knowing how much of a time-crunch they’re on, Thony kisses Jorge. There’s a brief spark between the pair. Their ceremony is then interrupted by the police coming into the chapel and arresting Thony and Jorge on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Happily ever after?

Joel interrogates Thony, saying he has the annulment papers in his pocket. Thony insists she proposed to Jorge, saying she’s deeply in love with him. Jorge forces his way into the interrogation room, saying he’s Thony’s lawyer/counsel.

As the pair depart the station, Joel reminds them if this wedding was made under fraudulent pretenses to avoid testifying he can charge them with obstruction of justice, on top of the murder charges.

In the car, Thony asks Jorge if he was really going to take her to the safe house. But Jorge just stays silent.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady air Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand the next day on Hulu.