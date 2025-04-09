The Cleaning Lady season 4, episode 3 recap: Thony has a life or death decision

In The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 3, a man buries a bag in the desert and then drives away hastily. He’s immediately followed by two cars. They embark on a high-speed chase, which results in the man’s truck flipping over. The man crawls out of his truck, but is clearly severely injured.

The cowboy assassin (Brian Norris) calls for Thony (Elodie Yung). Hours later, when darkness has fallen, Thony and Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) come to treat the severely injured man.

Who is this man? Will Thony be able to save him? Why does Jorge need him alive? Here’s what happens in “Mercy,” season 4 episode 3 of The Cleaning Lady.

Jorge orders Thony to keep him alive

In a warehouse, Thony treats the man, who has a collapsed lung, broken leg, and several other injuries. He’s in and out of consciousness. Jorge tells Thony the man she’s treating was the getaway driver for the people who tried to kill Jorge and Thony. Jorge tells Thony to leave. She says she’ll be back after her shift at the hospital.

Jorge’s fixer Neto (Yancey Arias) tortures the man to get more information from him. The patient doesn’t say anything at first, but Neto believes Ramona (Kate del Castillo) used Feng (Alain Uy) to do the hit. Jorge doesn’t believe Neto.

When Thony returns, she’s disgusted to see that Neto has nearly killed the patient she spent all night saving. Thony scolds Jorge for torturing Rex, calling Neto sadistic. Thony tells Jorge that she can get information out of him without resorting to such violence.

Thony discovers who the man is

Thony saves him, then finds his wallet. She discovers his name is Rex, and that he has a picture of his wife and kids. Thony asks Rex for more information and Rex insists he was just the driver and didn’t know what he was hired to help with. He’s already told Jorge and Neto that, but they don’t believe him. Thony tells Rex she’s going to put him into a coma, to save him from being tortured.

Later, under orders from Jorge, Thony uses adrenaline to bring Rex back to consciousness. Rex asks Thony to put him out of his misery. Rex tells Thony where he buried the money. Thony promises she’ll get the money to Rex’s family. Thony then gives Rex a painless death.

Neto immediately accuses Thony of killing Rex. Thony tells Jorge that Rex was innocent. Thony gives Jorge the coordinates to the cash Rex buried. As soon as Jorge finds the bag, he knows who tried to kill him.

Who tried to kill Jorge?

In prison, Ramona tells Jorge that she’s been hearing rumors of discontent in the Sin Cara cartel. She tells Jorge to set an example in front of the other cartel members.

When the cartel are all gathered together in the desert, Jorge attacks Neto, having recognized the band on the money given to Rex. Neto and Jorge then have a knife fight in the desert in front of the other cartel members. Jorge stabs Neto and then bashes his head with a rock, killing him. Jorge says that no-one should have any doubt that he is the leader of Sin Cara now.

Thony keeps her word

When Thony stitches up Jorge’s injuries from the fight, Jorge gives him Rex’s bag of money, telling Thony to go and give it to Rex’s family. Thony leaves the money outside of Rex’s house. Rex’s kids come outside, hoping that it’s their returning father. Rex’s wife finds the bag full of money and tells the kids to go inside.

As Thony walks away from her house to her car, an unseen person takes photographs of her from a distance.

Ramona takes control in prison

Chiqui (Patricia De Leon) knows Ramona has been lying to her about her real identity and promises to find out who she really is. Ramona has El Don (Danny Pardo), a man on the outside, get close to Chiqui’s father, so she can use the information on her. Ramona pretends to be clairvoyant, saying she knows Chiqui’s mother’s name and other vital information. Chiqui then faints.

Fiona gets a new job

Fiona (Martha Millan) struggles to keep the Cleaning Ladies business going. When one of her employees quits, she reveals that she’s started working for a ride-sharing app that you don’t need to be a citizen to drive for. Fiona is immediately intrigued.

She gets a fake license from a man promising her $500 a day. Thony warns Fiona that she might get arrested for driving illegally, but Fiona calls Thony a hypocrite considering her job. But when Fiona tries to pick up her first ride, they reject Fiona because of her old van.

While waiting for someone to select her van on the app, Fiona spots Chris (Sean Lew) joy-riding with Rose’s son. Fiona is so consumed with the failure of the business and her lack of money that she completely forgets to pick up Jaz (Faith Bryant) from the college fair. When Jaz returns home, she gets into an argument with Fiona and Chris. Jaz believes she always does things right, but is still ignored.

Later, Chris and Rose’s son clean and fix up Fiona’s van, turning it into a party van. Even Jaz is impressed as they drive it around Las Vegas.

Thony’s hospital work suffers

Thony and Dupont (Daniel Bonjour) continue to bicker at the hospital. Overworked and tired, because of her extra work with Jorge, Thony saves an elderly patient, even though they did not want to be resuscitated. Dupont shouts at Thony, as he’ll get reported for this. Later, the elderly patient’s wife Edna thanks Thony for keeping her husband alive so she could say goodbye to him.

Thony catches Dupont drinking in the doctor’s lounge. Dupont says he always needs a drink after a shift where someone dies. Thony and Dupont share a drink and start to grow closer.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady air Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu the next day.