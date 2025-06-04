The Cleaning Lady season 4 ending explained: do Jorge and Thony end up together?

The two-hour finale of The Cleaning Lady season 4 has a lot of questions to answer.

Now that Thony (Élodie Yung) has been arrested, will she join Ramona (Kate del Castillo) in prison? Why did Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) betray Thony? Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady’s penultimate and final episodes, “Killer Queen” and, “As Time Goes By," as we break down The Cleaning Lady season 4 ending.

Fiona gets her house

Starting on a positive note, Fiona (Martha Millan) celebrates the purchase of her first home. But the realtor reveals another buyer has come in with a cash offer. Fiona needs to up her payment and get $75,000 by the end of the week, which she obviously can’t do.

That’s until the other cleaning ladies and Chris (Sean Lew), using the money he’s made from his viral videos, ultimately give Fiona the money so she can buy the house.

What is Jorge’s plan?

As Thony is interrogated by Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini), Jorge bursts into the room, insisting he’s Thony’s lawyer. When Joel tries to get Jorge to leave, Jorge reminds him of their agreement. Jorge thanks Thony for stopping the cartel war by getting the money from Sam Heller (John Pyper-Ferguson).

Jorge explains to Thony that Joel knows someone is working for Heller in the DA — that’s who planted the murder evidence against Jorge. Joel expects Heller’s mole to complain about Jorge going free and Thony’s arrest. Jorge insists no jury will convict Thony of the murder of Rex, especially with the tampered evidence.

But Thony still has to spend the night in jail. She is searched and attacked by guards as she goes inside. Once she’s inside, she learns that Ramona has made herself the queen of the jail. The rest of the prisoners have their eyes on impressing Ramona by hurting Thony. Thony calls Fiona from prison and tells her that she’s worried Ramona is making plans to kill her.

Thony’s cell-mate, Cheryl, initially betrays her, but after Thony makes a cream for her arthritis she decides to help her. Cheryl tells Thony of Ramona’s plans to attack her, which allows Thony to come up with a plan that makes them all sick and prevents the attack.

Later, Cheryl has a heart-attack, Thony talks the prison nurse through how to save her. While Cheryl is being treated, Thony takes a pair of scissors. With her new weapon, Cheryl gives Thony advice on how to kill Ramona in the shower, she even gives her a pep talk when Thony insists she can’t do it.

But, in the shower, Ramona knocks Thony out before she can kill her.

Jorge discovers the mole

Santiago Cabrera in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Jorge orders Joel to get Thony out of the high security prison before Ramona kills her. But Joel can’t make a move now, otherwise the mole won’t be revealed. However, after cornering District Attorney Thornfield in the bathroom, Jorge realizes he’s the one who is helping Sam Heller.

Jorge tells El Don (Danny Pardo) they have to kill Thornfield. Jorge drugs Thornfield and drowns him in his hot-tub, making it look like a suicide.

Joel becomes the new District Attorney and he immediately files a notice for Thony to be released from prison.

Prison break

Sam Heller meets Ramona in prison, wanting her to be in charge of Sin Cara once again so they can do his dirty work.

While Thony is recuperating in the prison hospital, a riot breaks out. A tractor makes a huge hole in the prison wall and Ramona escapes. Ramona’s lackey, who is also in the prison hospital, tells Thony she is not Ramona’s target … Luca is.

Thony tricks the inexperienced nurse into thinking she’s having a panic attack, then knocks her out. After breaking into an employee’s locker, Thony sneakily escapes from the prison herself.

Jorge and Thony hunt Ramona

Thony meets Jorge at the Coliseum and tells him what Ramona has done, but Ramona has already taken Violeta (Olivia Frida Filomena) and Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) from school.

Using a tracking device on Violeta, Thony and Jorge track Ramona and the kids to a museum. Ramona meets with Alejandra (Mariel Suarez), who orchestrated the prison escape. When Ramona learns Thony escaped, too, she says they’ll have to kill Thony for what they plan to do to Luca.

By the time Thony, Jorge, El Don and the cartel arrive, Ramona and the kids are gone. A woman hands Thony a phone. Ramona is on the other end and tells Thony to meet her at location alone with Luca’s medicine.

Thony leaves, but calls Jorge on the way. Jorge is certain this is a trap and Ramona will kill her. They realize someone else is probably working with Ramona, and the kids could be in another location. Thony tells Jorge to look for the kids while she tries to stall Ramona.

Feng betrays Jorge

Feng (Alain Uy) tells El Don and Jorge that Ramona is going to leave on a private jet to Mexico. He gives him the co-ordinates to the air-field. But then it’s revealed he’s killed Jorge’s guards at the Coliseum.

When El Don and Jorge arrive at the airfield they’re ambushed and shot by guards. A shoot-out ensues, but El Don kills everyone by shooting a propane tank.

When Alejandra arrives at the airfield with Luca and Violeta, El Don and Jorge stop Alejandra to save the kids.

However, Alejandra ultimately escapes from Jorge’s guard and drives away from the airfield.

Thony’s showdown with Ramona

Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

When Thony arrives at the location, Ramona corners her and tells her to get into a grave that’s already been dug. She then tells Thony she plans to raise Luca and Violeta as her own children after Thony ruined her family. But when Ramona goes to shoot Thony, Fiona knocks Ramona out with a shovel. Fiona was able to find her as Benny helped track Ramona’s location.

Even though she has the chance to save Ramona, who has a fractured skull, Thony decides to let her die, despite Fiona’s protestations. Ultimately, Thony can’t bring herself to slit Ramona’s throat. So she puts her in the grave instead and buries her alive.

Do Jorge and Thony get together?

Thony arrives at the airfield and is reunited with Luca. Jorge tells Thony he lost the cartel, as Sam Heller bought the loyalty of his associates and they report to Feng now. But Jorge refuses to let Feng take Sin Cara away from him, so he’s going to use the plane to go away and make a plan to get it back. He invites Thony to come with him so they can have a chance to become a family.

Even though she’s now a fugitive, Thony refuses. She tells Jorge she’ll be able to make a deal with Feng.

Jorge gives Thony a notebook he stole from Thornfield, which is full of the bribes and contacts he used with Sam Heller. Jorge says the book will bring down Sam Heller. Jorge tells Thony to give it to Joel, so she can use it as a bargaining chip. Thony also tells Jorge she dealt with Ramona.

Thony says that if Jorge and Violeta ever make it back to Las Vegas, she’ll be waiting, and they’ll have another chance to build a life. Thony and Jorge kiss before he leaves on the plane.

What’s next?

Thony goes to Joel’s office and says she’ll work undercover for Sin Cara and provide evidence to the DA. In return, Thony wants her freedom, and all charges against her dropped. Joel agrees.

Thony then visits Feng. She tells him she wants to become a full cartel associate, giving him the notebook Jorge stole from Thornfield so they can get close, while also threatening to reveal that Feng is gay to the other members of the cartel. Feng approves.

Thony arrives back at Fiona’s house, where she tells them that she’s free, and they all have a homecoming party. Over a beer, Thony tells Fiona what her goal is — take over Sin Cara.

You can watch all episodes of The Cleaning Lady season 4 (as well as past seasons of the show) on-demand on Hulu.