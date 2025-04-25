You season 5 episode 5 recap: Joe caught in a trap?

You season 5 episode 5 has the most insane cliffhanger of the series so far, one that could have damning consequences for Joe (Penn Badgley). Meanwhile, Maddie (Anna Camp) makes a confession to Kate (Charlotte Richie).

Here's what happened in You season 5 episode 5, "Last Dance."

Affairs tend to get a bad rap

Joe wants to see more of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), specifically her writing, and he’s trying to figure out what he can do to make that happen. One of those ways is to discreetly hire a masseuse for her, wanting her to relax. However, when the masseuse tells Bronte that “Mr. Goldberg” has already taken care of the tip, Kate actually overhears the interaction.

Joe’s plan does work, as Bronte leaves him her new writing on his desk for his feedback, which allows Joe some insight into her fantasies. The two later move things to the bedroom, and Bronte is about to give Joe complete control over her body, but when his phone goes off, she stops things from going further.

When Joe arrives back at the bookstore later on, he finds a letter in his typewriter saying that she is leaving town and thanking him for everything. As we know, breakups with Joe never go well, so he does everything possible to track her down. She does actually call him from a public phone later on, needing to hear his voice, but quickly hangs up and tells him to forget about her.

He calls back, and someone working at a diner answers, allowing him to find where she is. Joe finds Bronte is there, however, she tases him, seemingly thinking he was an intruder. When he wakes up, she admits that she was with Clayton but sent him packing. She left because things between them were too real, and she was the other woman. He shares that she won’t be the other woman because he is getting a divorce from Kate.

Just as the two are back on the same page, Clayton (Tom Francis) arrives and a fight breaks out between him and Joe. After he pushes Bronte to the ground, Joe kills him. The fact that it’s in front of Bronte is bad enough, but her friends managed to livestream the entire thing on social media. He tries to get Bronte to leave with him but she pulls out a taser as her friend comments that they “got him.” It was all just a setup, she was catfishing him.

Kate’s killing it

Charlotte Ritchie and Griffin Matthews in You (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Three years ago, Kate hired Cynthia to scrub things about Joe, but has now decided that she wants to know everything. After finding out about the affair, she calls Teddy (Griffin Matthews), who comforts her and tells her that she is not a fool for believing in love and her marriage. Given what’s happened though, Teddy wants to know the truth about who she married. Surprisingly, she does tell him about the things Joe hasn’t told her, such as cheating with Marienne, who is now missing, and Uncle Bob.

Teddy rightfully tells her she is not safe, but Kate insists they are okay as long as Joe doesn’t know that they know the truth. They will act normally while she works on an exit strategy.

With Bronte gone, Joe has to go home and actually interact with Kate, who is so suspicious that she dumps the tea he made for her and is hiding a knife under her pillow.

After Henry discovers the knife, Joe confronts Kate, leading to everything finally coming to the surface. Kate questions him about Reagan (Camp), shares that she thinks he killed Love, and that he’s having an affair with Bronte. As always, he turns it around on her, saying how he forgave her past and now she’s twisting the story to make him out to be the villain when she used him. But she’s not playing this game, Kate wants a divorce. Joe doesn’t even entertain the conversation before leaving the house completely.

They’re gonna find out

Maddie is still playing the part of Reagan, but her dead twin is currently haunting her, and she’s definitely struggling. After a disastrous morning breakfast and Kate asking questions, Maddie texts Joe to meet and says they need to accelerate the timeline of Reagan’s death or disappearance. Unfortunately, they can’t because that would raise suspicions. Joe reminds her that in one month, Reagan will head to the Philippines, where she will rent a boat and become lost at sea.

Kate shows up unannounced at the house, and Maddie greets her as herself rather than Reagan, leading to her half-sister eventually discovering that Reagan is dead. Maddie reveals everything, including Joe’s role in it all. After, Kate shares what happened with Teddy, before confessing her part in Bob’s death and covering for her husband in London. It’s enough to send her brother spiraling.

All episodes of You season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.