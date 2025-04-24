You season 5 episode 4 recap: have you ever done any acting?

You season 5 episode 4 has Kate (Charlotte Richie) ready to accept her losses, while Joe (Penn Badgley) is ready to “beast out.” Meanwhile, Maddie (Anna Camp) is preparing to give the performance of her life.

Here's what happened in You season 5 episode 4, "My Fair Maddie."

Secrets never stay buried

Kate confronts Reagan (Camp, again) about embezzling from the company, telling her to go quietly, but naturally, her half-sister fights back. She reveals to Kate she found Uncle Bob’s guy in London, who told her that she framed Nadia for the murder of Rhys Montrose. From there, she kept digging and realized that Joe was actually behind the murder, suggesting he killed their uncle to keep the secret. Reagan is also having Bob’s body exhumed to find out if it really was a suicide or not.

Reagan’s ultimatum: resign or she’ll send them both to prison. Later that night, Kate decides that she’s done and is going to resign. When Joe pushes back, Kate refuses to budge. She acknowledges the darkness in her, but she does not accept it; she despises that part of herself, and that Joe won’t even try to control it in himself.

As a result, Joe takes matters into his own hands once again by breaking into Reagan’s house. What he’s not expecting is how well his sister-in-law can fight back; at one point she manages to take his mask off, revealing Joe’s identity. After a major struggle, he knocks her out and actually abducts her this time.

Kate has to break the news to Teddy (Griffin Matthews), and while she tries to deny that Reagan has anything to do with her resignation, he doesn’t believe it and begins to suspect that she’s afraid of what Joe will do.

There’s more than one way to hurt someone

Joe’s plan is simple: Maddie just has to pretend to be Reagan for long enough to save the literacy initiative, install Teddy on the board and then step down. While Maddie is hesitant, Joe adds that, as Reagan, she could also undo the prenup so that Harrison doesn’t lose anything, and they could be together forever. However, he’s sure to leave out the part of murdering Reagan during all of this and even manages to help Maddie access the way Reagan takes her hurt and lashes out at other people.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After kidnapping her, Joe puts Reagan in the cage with her twin and instructs Maddie to kill her. This would be his only way to ensure that she won’t go to the authorities, otherwise, he will murder them both. Once he leaves, Maddie shares what Joe wants her to do, and Reagan laughs at the idea, almost proving everything Joe’s said about how her twin views her.

Things spiral between them from there. After Reagan calls her the lesser twin, Maddie actually uses the insulin pen to kill her, as Joe told her to. It’s enough for him to finally let her out of the cage.

The next day, Maddie shows up at the office as Reagan. Just like that, the twin switch is complete. She announces she will be taking a step back from her role at the corporation.

She then notes that Maddie will not be stepping down, and all of Reagan’s votes will go to her. With that, Kate is able to get Teddy a board seat.

It’s opening time

Penn Badgley and Madeline Brewer in You (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Bronte (Madeline Brewer) is pushing Joe past his comfort zone by planning Mooney’s opening for the next night. She also notices the shift in his behavior since she mentioned the word affair, so she quickly backtracks, telling him they are nowhere near that territory, adding that she is not a homewrecker. But she is allowing Joe to read her work, which only brings them closer and continues to convince Joe that she’s the one. While alone at the bookstore later on, she finds what he wrote about her the night before.

At the opening, things take a turn when Bronte’s ex, Clayton, shows up. One thing leads to another, and when he grabs her arm, Joe gets involved, telling him it’s time to leave. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t make any move to go, so Joe ends up grabbing and holding him against a bookcase, demanding he get out and stay away from her. That scares him enough to listen.

Bronte heads outside, needing some air. Joe follows her, apologizing for interfering and says he didn’t mean to scare her. But Bronte answers by saying he can’t do romantic things like protect her when he has a wife. She then brings up the pages, calling them the “most sensual, tender, complex, beautiful things that someone could ever want to read about themselves.” He simply comments that they were the easiest pages he has ever written.

The next day, Bronte is packed up to leave, but Joe doesn’t let her walk out the door, instead asking her to stay, and the two finally kiss.

All episodes of You season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.