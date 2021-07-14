Charlotte Ritchie — things you didn’t know about the actress

Charlotte Ritchie became a household name after playing Nurse Barbara Hereward in the nation's favourite Sunday night drama, Call the Midwife.

She will go down in history as the character who met a tragic end after contracting septicaemia, leaving fans across the nation totally heartbroken.

Since then Charlotte has appeared in shows like Doctor Who BBC sitcom, Ghosts.

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She has appeared as a panelist on 8 Out of 10 Cats

She plays the role of Alison in Ghosts

Charlotte went to university in Bristol

But what else do we know about Charlotte Ritchie? Here are several things you probably don't know...

1. Charlotte was born and bred in London

Charlotte was born on 29th August 1989 in Clapham and went on the attend the James Allen Girl’s School in Dulwich. After joining the Youth Music Theatre UK, she then went to university in Bristol where she studied English and Drama whilst filming the comedy series Fresh Meat at the same time.

2. She is part of a singing group

Charlotte might be an actress first and foremost, but she is also a talented singer and songwriter, and one of four members of the British classical crossover group, All Angels. The group was put together in 2006 and has sold more than one million albums since they started!

3. She comes from a very talented family

Charlotte’s brother is also a singer/songwriter like her. The siblings often collaborate, and share their hauntingly beautiful performances on YouTube, leaving fans thrilled at how talented they are.

4. She was in a Harry Potter film

Charlotte has a bulging CV that boasts shows like Fresh Meat, Doctors, Raised by Wolves, and Life of Riley. She was also an extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in her early acting days, playing a Slytherin student.

5. Her mum got upset when she quit Call the Midwife

Charlotte revealed on breakfast show Lorraine that her mum is such a huge fan of Call the Midwife that she was crushed when she revealed she had left the show. The actress confessed that the time: “She’s not happy, but she is very glad that I have done it. She loves the show and she understands!”

Charlotte Ritchie was part of the Call the Midwife cast for three years. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions/Soph)

6. She would love to do more comedy

While being on Call the Midwife for three years was a dream come true for the actress, Charlotte has confessed that she would love to play comedy roles in the future so that she experiences a real variety of parts. The actress told Lorraine Kelly: “I’d like to do something totally different, I did a few comedies a few years ago and so would love to do more of that.”

7. She watched Call the Midwife before joining the show

Charlotte has confessed during another interview with Lorraine back in January 2016 that she always watched the show every Sunday night before joining, and that habit continued once she had joined the cast herself. The actress explained: “Despite the fact that I have ruined the reality for myself, I love the show, it is gorgeous and I watch not to see myself but to find out what’s happening with the other characters.”

Charlotte Ritchie's Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress....

How old is Charlotte Ritchie? Charlotte Ritchie's age is 31. She was born on 29th August 1989.



Is Charlotte Ritchie married? Although Charlotte isn't married it is thought she has a long-term partner.

Does Charlotte Ritchie have children? Charlotte Ritchie doesn't have any children



Where was Charlotte Ritchie born? Charlotte Ritchie was born in Clapham, London.



How tall is Charlotte Ritchie? Charlotte Ritchie is 5ft 6.



Twitter: @Charitchie

Main image: BBC/Neal Street productions