You season 5 episode 2 recap: is flirting safe?

You season 5 episode 2 involves a case of mistaken identity, Joe (Penn Badgley) embracing his true self despite Kate’s (Charlotte Richie) protests and Bronte (Madeline Brewer) finding something she can’t unsee.

Here's what happened in You season 5 episode 2, "Blood Will Have Blood."

Life feels different

Now that Joe has broken the seal with Bob, he finally feels like himself again. However, Kate is worried, asking Joe to burn his “murder fiction,” scared it could be used against them. While Joe tells her he agrees, he does no such thing.

When Bronte arrives at the bookstore, the two fall into a natural back-and-forth, but of course, Joe chalks it up to flirting, proving just how much he’s back to his old self. One downside to having someone else working at Mooney’s is the questions, like what exactly is in the basement? Joe quickly comes up with an answer, but ends it by telling Bronte to stay out.

Joe and Kate then get called down to the school, where they find out that Henry (Frankie DeMaio) broke Reagan’s (Anna Camp) daughter’s nose. Reagan also made sure the police were called. This leads the school to question if Henry is violent, which Joe is immediately defensive of. While the incident is investigated, he will be suspended, and if Reagan decides to press charges, he will be expelled.

While Joe is gone, Bronte picks the lock of the basement door, but just as it opens, Joe and Henry return. She quickly shuts the doors and goes to meet Henry. Henry tells Joe he knows that punching Gretchen was wrong, but shares that his cousin said his mother, Love, was a killer, having heard Reagan talking about it.

Later on, Bronte enters the basement and discovers the cage, even going inside to look around and take pictures. That backfires as the door shuts and automatically locks, leaving her trapped inside with no phone service.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After dinner, Joe sees the alerts on his phone and goes to let Bronte out, but first, he wants her to explain herself. She says she was taking pictures of the rare books to send to a buyer, thinking she could sell one. She apologizes, and while viewers might be nervous about what Joe is going to do next, he unlocks the door before simply firing her and telling her never to come back.

Before she leaves, Bronte tells him that she read his writing, the pages Kate told him to burn. Bronte says it’s decent but points out that his protagonist has no backstory, flaws or wounds. So, what is he hiding from? The question makes Joe go off about his childhood and where he ended up, making Bronte apologize once again before commenting that it was nice to meet the real Joe.

Joe does eventually call Bronte back to apologize and hire her back, but that’s not all. He also gives her the upstairs apartment. She then reveals that she read Sherry and Cary Conrad’s book, Caging, which included how Love put them in the cage. Joe has a story ready, which Bronte believes.

You can’t negotiate with a terrorist

Anna Camp, Pete Ploszek and Anna Camp in You (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

In order to convince Reagan not to press charges, Kate has invited her half-sister and Harrison (Pete Ploszek) over for dinner. As expected, it does not go well. Reagan took it upon herself to invite Maddie (Camp), wanting her twin there for “moral support.” Griffin (Griffin Matthews) also joins, making it a family affair. Despite Kate wanting to repair things between the siblings, Reagan wants to get straight to the point.

She doesn’t want Henry returning to school, instead, she insists he should go somewhere more capable of dealing with his needs. Additionally, she wants an apology from Kate and Joe for being complete failures as parents. Kate apologizes, taking accountability, and Reagan deems it an “okay” apology before turning to Joe for his. He apologizes as well, but she says that she doesn’t believe him, which leads Joe to bring up what Gretchen heard.

It turns out that Reagan wasn’t calling Love a murderer; she was talking about Kate. Reagan accuses her of having Uncle Bob killed, comparing her to their father. Griffin lies to protect her, saying he saw the security footage of his death, even though that’s not true. Reagan demands that Kate step down as CEO, adding that she will be digging into everything that her half-sister has ever done and won’t stop until she finds out what their uncle had on her. Reagan assures Kate that she is coming for everything: her job, her son and her family. Henry overhears and comes into the room, throwing a knife at his aunt before Joe throws them out.

Kate is convinced they’re being punished for killing Bob. Joe’s solution is to get rid of Reagan, too. Kate doesn’t entertain the idea even for a second, telling him they will find another way, saying that is not who they are.

The problem is that it is exactly who Joe is, and he won’t stop until their family is safe. Kate doesn’t acknowledge the elephant in the room further, saying they’ll go through lawyers and do everything above board. They will request mediation for the school and get Henry into therapy, which triggers Joe.

In their next conversation, Kate tells Joe that they will never do anything like that (killing Bob) ever again, calling it a moment of weakness. This proves how different their view of the murder is and shows she's beginning to question Joe.

Joe makes a grave mistake

Bronte’s words make Joe realize that some part of him is still afraid his family won’t love the darkest parts of him. So, under the reasoning of being a better husband and father, he sets his plan into motion regarding Reagan without Kate knowing.

When he goes to abduct her, she and Harrison are roleplaying in the office. When Harrison goes to the bathroom, Joe knocks her out and brings her to the cage, only to later discover that it’s the wrong twin because Maddie and Harrison were having an affair.

All episodes of You season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.