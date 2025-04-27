You season 5 episode 8 recap: are our souls the same?

You season 5 episode 8 has Kate (Charlotte Richie) seeking justice while Bronte (Madeline Brewer) is put to the test by Joe (Penn Badgley).

Here's what happened in You season 5 episode 8, "Folie a Deux."

Relationships are delicate

When Bronte wakes up, Joe assures her he only handcuffed her because her ankle is swollen and he didn’t want her to walk on it. She understandably is uneasy about everything, but they quickly begin to discuss the catfishing. Bronte reveals that Beck was her friend, but when she got to know Joe, she realized her previous suspicions were wrong, adding that the feelings between them became real for her.

The two share something true about themselves, as Bronte tells him she once crashed a stranger’s funeral to see if she’d cry since she didn’t cry at her mom’s. This leads to her real confession, which is that she wanted her mom to die. As for Joe, he says he wanted to kill Clayton and that he believes a part of her wanted him to as well. She admits that scares her, but finds it comforting. She doesn’t want to run, she wants to be with him.

Joe then says he has something for her — Dane (Jefferson White), the man who tried to hurt her the night before, locked in his cage. He tells Bronte that this is an offering so that he doesn’t have to hide who he is anymore, allowing her to decide his fate.

She talks to Dane, trying to figure out what he deserves. He eventually apologizes for attacking her, but comments he is going to be more careful next time, only going after females who really deserve it. This sets them back to square one, but Bronte does end up letting Dane go.

When Joe returns, she explains to him she had Dane write down his address and passwords, and told him they would be watching and would come after him if he called the police or targeted anyone else. She adds that she realizes this whole thing was actually a test for her before stepping into the cage, giving him permission to ask her anything. She answers all of his questions honestly, and then Joe takes his turn, revealing that he enjoys killing and he needs to know that she won’t leave. He wants to get out, but she pushes him further, expressing that she’s not going anywhere and that he doesn’t have to kill to earn her love.

Still, Joe tracks Dane down that night and murders him.

It was an unforgivable mistake

Charlotte Ritchie and Amy-Leigh Hickman in You (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Netflix)

Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) lets it slip that Joe was the Eat the Rich killer, shocking Kate, who promises her she’s going to put Joe away forever after they get her out of there. Being in London also gives us a cameo of Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), whom Henry greets excitedly. As Henry gets ready for dinner, Kate tells Phoebe that Joe killed their friends. Phoebe tries to take the blame, but Kate rejects it immediately, taking accountability.

As promised, Kate does get Nadia out and asks her to be an eyewitness against Joe. However, Nadia doesn’t understand how she could ask her for anything after ruining her life, revealing that her father’s heart gave out after her trial. Kate says she will never ask for forgiveness because she doesn’t deserve it, but this is their way to make Joe pay for everything he’s done.

Phoebe and Nadia have a heart-to-heart about Kate, the former promising that Nadia can trust her. Meanwhile, Henry wants to see his father, but Kate has to explain that because he hurt people they won't be able to see him for a long time, and that he will probably go to jail. Henry doesn’t believe her, saying she made Joe mad and that it's all her fault.

Henry finds Phoebe’s phone charging and calls Joe, asking him about what Kate said and revealing that they’re in London. Joe assures him it was just a little joke before asking to speak with his mother. The conversation doesn’t go well and concludes with Kate saying he will never see Henry again.

Kate’s lawyer says as long as Nadia goes public and testifies, their evidence and story are enough to put Joe in prison for life. Due to Kate’s involvement, there is no guarantee of immunity, but she is okay with whatever it takes. The problem is that it could take years, and they just can’t wait. Kate decides they must kill Joe themselves.

Please don’t ask me that

Harrison (Pete Ploszek) finally figures out that Reagan is actually Maddie (Anna Camp) after she calls him baby, leading to him asking about a million different questions about where his wife is. Maddie knocks Harrison out and calls Joe for help. Joe rushes over to fix things. At first Joe tries to calm Harrison down and talk to him without using violence, but it doesn’t work, so Maddie asks him to let her try. He agrees to give her 15 minutes.

Maddie does manage to get through to Harrison by saying she needs him and bringing up Gretchen. Harrison promises that he won’t say anything, and Joe lets him live.

All episodes of You season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.